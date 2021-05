Founder and CEO of Africent Group, a consultancy service company with interest in oil and gas, technology services, and agribusiness. The conversation surrounding innovation in business is usually geared in a positive direction, given its numerous benefits. For example, it improves productivity and efficiency such that growth is almost always guaranteed even during turbulence or uncertain times. Therefore, it is an advantage for a startup to create an environment that fosters innovation. Africa is gaining the spotlight when it comes to creating opportunities for startups as the continent offers unexplored potential with its embrace of technology.