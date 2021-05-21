newsbreak-logo
Rotary Pours It On Late In Win Over IGA

By Alex Wellen
southernillinoisnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Little League Majors, Rotary beat IGA 15-5 in five innings. Landen Maxey was the winning pitcher as he and Jaret Gibson combine to strikeout 13 and walk just 1. At the plate for Rotary, Brendan Smith had 3 hits including 2 doubles, Maxey tripled, Kyler King 2 hits including a double, Gibson 3 hits with a double and triple, Max Vincent had 2 hits, Riley Tate and Scout Puricelli also singled. For IGA, Titus Thompson had 2 doubles and Brandt Thompson singled.

