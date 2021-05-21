Rotary Pours It On Late In Win Over IGA

A great debate can be had among fans of the Milwaukee Brewers these days — who is truly the team’s “ace” starting pitcher? Freddy Peralta has really come on strong this year, and of course Corbin Burnes is about to resume his historic run following a bout of COVID (after admittedly refusing the vaccination), but Brandon Woodruff has the longest track record of success atop the rotation and led the team in innings pitched last season before jumping out to an early lead again this year.