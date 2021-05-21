newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

John Krasinski Is Stephen Colbert’s First In-Studio Guest in 14 Months (VIDEO)

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a sign that things really are beginning to return to normal after the pandemic Stephen Colbert welcomed his first in-studio guest in 14 months. John Krasinski had the honor of being The Late Show‘s as he arrived at Colbert’s make-shift studio in the Ed Sullivan Theater office building. And Colbert quickly took advantage of having another human being in the studio (other than his wife Evelyn, who has frequently appeared in recent months) by challenging The Office star to an arm-wrestling contest (watch below).

www.tvinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Ed Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guest Star#Film Star#Cbs#Ed Sullivan Theater#The New York Times#Television#Movie Theaters#Flashback Scenes#Video#Weeknights#Things#Part Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMySanAntonio

Seth Rogen calls Ted Cruz a fascist on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

While promoting his new book, comedian Seth Rogen explained how he's not feuding with Ted Cruz but simply just pointing out facts. The "Superbad" actor was asked about his previous Twitter spat with the Texas Senator while on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday. In January, Rogen repeatedly called the politician a "fascist" while Cruz called him a "rich, angry Hollywood celebrity."
MoviesHollywood Reporter

John Krasinski

John Krasinski Inks First-Look Deal With Paramount. Ahead of the release of A Quiet Place Part II, John Krasinski and his Sunday Night banner have inked a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. Krasinski’s first Quiet Place film was a massive…. ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Release Date Moves Up to...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert

Seth Rogen Breaks Down His Online Battle Against Ted Cruz. Seth Rogen is not in a “feud” with Sen. Ted Cruz. At least, that’s what the actor and newly minted author said on Thursday’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “Feud implies equal ground,&#8221…. Jon Hamm, Morgan Freeman, Jewel and Ben...
MoviesComing Soon!

John Krasinski Signs First-Look Deal With Paramount Pictures

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that actor and filmmaker John Krasinski and his Sunday Night production company have inked a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. The news comes ahead of the release of A Quiet Place Part II, the highly-anticipated horror sequel written and directed by Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy as well as Krasinksi, who will appear in flashback scenes.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FANTASTIC FOUR: Emily Blunt Says She & John Krasinski Have Not Been Contacted About The Marvel Studios Reboot

Ever since Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four, fans have been clamoring for Kevin Feige and company to cast the real-life husband-wife duo of John Krasinski (The Office; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow; A Quiet Place) as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it doesn't sound like there's been much movement on that front.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

John Krasinski Recounts Advice From ‘The Office’ Creator Greg Daniels That Inspired Him for ‘A Quiet Place’

John Krasinski made an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s A Late Show Thursday night, becoming the show’s first guest to join the studio in person in 14 months. The actor joined the late-night host to chat about A Quiet Place Part II, as the film is premiering in theaters after the release date was delayed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and theater closures. Krasinski’s return to The Late Show marked a full-circle moment as Colbert was quick to note Krasinski joined the show three days before The Late Show had to shut down filming in the studio. As Colbert showed a clip from Krasinski’s entrance in which they awkwardly embraced in an air hug, he noted that they both were “beginning to understand that something bad was about to be coming down the pipe.”
TV & Videosglobaltv.com

John Krasinski Talks The Quite Place Part II on The Late Show

Star of The Office and hit horror franchise The Quiet Place John Krasinski joined Stephen in studio on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!. As Stephen delivered his monologue and desk segments on last night’s show, there was something different. There was an extra laugh coming from off camera. An additional laugh, to that of his producers and wife Evie that we’ve gotten used to over the past many months. It was John Krasinski, who joined Stephen in studio. And boy, was he giddy to be there.
Celebritiesimdb.com

John Krasinski Shares the Not-so-Subtle Hint Emily Blunt Dropped After He Gained Weight During Quarantine

John Krasinski thought he'd found the breakfast of champions, but wife Emily Blunt wasn't quite on the same page. The 41-year-old The Office alum visited The Late Show on Thursday, May 20, where Stephen Colbert noted that the star is currently in great shape to film his Amazon Prime series Jack Ryan. But Stephen sensed John, who shares daughters Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4, with his wife of almost 11 years, may have been less careful with his fitness amid the quarantine. When the host asked John if he lost his chiseled physique during the downtime from filming, the actor replied emphatically, "Oh, yeah." John continued, "There was a moment there where we were still going...
MoviesDeadline

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Review: John Krasinski’s Pandemic-Delayed Sequel Delivers Some Pretty Loud Thrills

After a 14-month delay due to the pandemic, Paramount finally gets to release its much-anticipated sequel A Quiet Place Part II in theaters on May 28, and box office prognosticators are virtually staking the future of exhibition on it. Maybe that is because, unlike so many other films (some from the very same studio), this one steadfastly has avoided any temptation to alter its course, instead waiting out the storm, and it is exclusively hitting the multiplex and not any odd combination of viewing alternatives, at least at first. What a concept! Along those lines, Paramount was the first studio to offer press screenings only in a theater, picking up right where it left off with three screenings Monday for L.A.-based press at AMC Century City Imax. No links for this one — and it was great to see it on the big screen, right where it belongs.
MoviesJanesville Gazette

Why Emily Blunt and John Krasinski nearly blew off 'A Quiet Place' sequel

Just before COVID hit hard last year, Emily Blunt was poised to have a huge summer. The star of "A Quiet Place Part II" was in the middle of promotion for the sequel to the blockbuster original when the film's director, her husband, John Krasinski, announced the postponement of the movie's release. It was March 12, 2020, just before the entire country shut down.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

John Krasinski surprises moviegoers at A Quiet Place II screening

John Krasinski is surprising fans across the US by turning up to screenings of 'A Quiet Place II'. John Krasinski surprised the audience at a screening of 'A Quiet Place Part II'. To mark the sequel to his 2018 horror flick - which he co-wrote, directed, and starred in alongside...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

John Krasinski's Some Good News won't be rebooted as a ViacomCBS show

The announcement last year that Krasinski had struck a deal with ViacomCBS to turn his pandemic web show into a weekly series that he won't star in generated some backlash that the deal undercut the altruistic spirit of the show. Krasinski tells The New York Times that plans for any adaptations have been dropped. “ViacomCBS and I were trying to figure out a way to make it into an actual weekly news show,” he says, “but in the end we both agreed not to move forward and keep it in its original format.”
Moviesmensjournal.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Will Be Even Scarier Than the Original, John Krasinski Says

After a long delay due to COVID-19, A Quiet Place Part II—the sequel to the 2018 original starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt—is finally about to make its debut in theaters. Judging from the latest trailer and Q&A video released today, it’s going to be a high-intensity nail-biter. That crazy bus stunt we glimpsed last year was just the beginning.
MoviesMovieWeb

Monsters Attack in A Quiet Place 2 Sneak Peek That Has John Krasinski on the Run

John Krasinski is running for his life in a new look at A Quiet Place Part II, which has arrived to remind audiences that yes, the sequel is still coming. A second behind-the-scenes video has also arrived which has the cast practically begging you to see the movie in a theater, giving all the reasons why you should. The studio had initially planned to release the sequel in theaters globally starting in March 2020, but after several delays amid the ongoing global situation,A Quiet Place Part II will now hit theaters on May 28, 2021.