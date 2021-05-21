John Krasinski Is Stephen Colbert’s First In-Studio Guest in 14 Months (VIDEO)
In a sign that things really are beginning to return to normal after the pandemic Stephen Colbert welcomed his first in-studio guest in 14 months. John Krasinski had the honor of being The Late Show‘s as he arrived at Colbert’s make-shift studio in the Ed Sullivan Theater office building. And Colbert quickly took advantage of having another human being in the studio (other than his wife Evelyn, who has frequently appeared in recent months) by challenging The Office star to an arm-wrestling contest (watch below).www.tvinsider.com