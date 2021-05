Tencent held a game conference this weekend, showcasing the new games they have in development for the fiscal year. The Chinese game development giant has been producing licensed games of some of gaming’s biggest titles. However, they’re not just interested in the most hardcore and intense titles. Sometimes, they just want to chill out and develop games that are supposed to help players relax. With that in mind, Tencent presented the first-ever trailer for Story of Seasons Mobile during the conference. The officially licensed game by Marvelous Entertainment is under development by NExT Studios. And oh boy, is it looking really pretty so far.