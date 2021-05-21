newsbreak-logo
NBA

NBA Playoff Odds & Betting Preview: Our Best NBA Futures, First-Round Bets for the Postseason

By Action Network Staff
actionnetwork.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou want NBA Playoff bets? You got ’em. Despite this season being shorter than the standard version, we’ve had to wait longer into the spring than usual to actually get to real playoff basketball (no shade to the Play-In games). Our NBA crew dug into the odds at various books...

www.actionnetwork.com
NBAspotoncolorado.com

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, drives to the basket on Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) PORTLAND, Ore. | After meeting to close out the regular... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Damion Lee active for Warriors after recovering from COVID-19

Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr said Damion Lee scrimmaged the past few days, both 3-on-3 and 5-on-5. He will be active tonight, but Kerr said Lee probably won’t play. Meanwhile, as cities across the country ease restrictions on movement and gathering as the number of vaccinations for COVID-19 increases, Silver stopped short of committing to completely full arenas by the time the NBA Finals roll around in July. And while seats around the court will remain in fewer numbers than normal, he expressed confidence that there will be far more fans than he expected in the seats as the playoffs move along. "I think it's very possible that come July, when our Finals will be, you'll see essentially full buildings," said Silver, who added that "close to 80%" of all NBA players have had COVID-19 vaccinations.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Grizzlies to play for a playoff spot

Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas positioned himself to go up for the opening tipoff with his right hand then slyly used his left hand – while hooking Spurs center Jonas Valanciunas with his right hand – to bat the ball to Memphis’ side. The Grizzlies were a step ahead of San Antonio nearly all night, winning the 9-10 play-in game 100-96 Wednesday at home. Memphis will travel to face the loser of Lakers-Warriors on Friday to determine the No. 8 seed. The Grizzlies are gaining major experience in these single-elimination play-in games, having lost to the Trail Blazers last year.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Tony Snell: Will play Sunday

Snell (Achilles) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Rockets, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. It's ultimately a meaningless game for the Hawks, who are locked into the fifth seed, but Snell will play through a lingering Achilles issue to finish out the regular season.
NBAESPN

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

SAN FRANCISCO --  Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournaments eighth and ninth spots. The...
NBABakersfield Californian

Mark Bradley: 2 new shooters have made Hawks a playoff team

The Hawks finished 30th among 30 NBA teams in 3-point percentage last season. They acquired Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari over the offseason, spending $133.5 million for two players who haven’t been All-Stars. The Hawks rank 12th in 3-point shooting this season. They’re also good again. Cause and effect, you’d have to say.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes for 25 in win

Bogdanovic had 25 points (8-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Monday's win over the Wizards. Bogdanovic continues to play his best basketball of the season at the right time as the Hawks look to hold off Miami for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Dating back to late-March, Bogdanovic has scored at least 20 points 15 times in his last 21 games, and he's draining 4.6 three-pointers per game at nearly a 50 percent clip during that stretch.
NBAMarietta Daily Journal

Portland Trail Blazers’ winning streak halted by Atlanta Hawks’ sharpshooting duo of Gallinari and Bogdanovic during 123-114 defeat: Game Rewind

The Portland Trail Blazers’ four-game winning streak ended in a hailstorm of three-point baskets in Atlanta Monday night. The Hawks defeated the Blazers 123-114 thanks mainly to the hot shooting of Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic. They combined to make 14 of 24 threes with Bogdanovic, who finished with 25 points, dominating the first half and Gallinari, who finished with a team-high 28, doing most of his damage in the second half.
NBAdarnews.com

Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA (AP) -- Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their...
NBAbestonlinesportsbooks.info

NBA Playoff Matchups Betting Analysis & Play-In Tournament Odds

The NBA finished up its regular season on Sunday, and we now know where teams are ranked for the playoffs, which teams will compete in the play-in tournament, and which first-round matchups will provide us the most exciting storylines. Eastern Conference. Play-In Tournament. Seeds 7 through 10 will begin the...
NBAdarnews.com

Lakers-Warriors set for 7-8 play-in clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers' fifth straight, it...
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBAbookies.com

Complete 2021 NBA Playoffs Betting Guide, Odds & Expert Picks

The NBA’s first-ever Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, and the league couldn’t have asked for a better headliner. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one of six play-in games that will help determine the final seeds in the Western and Eastern Conferences. Bear in mind, in the Lakers are still the No. 2 choice in the latest NBA title odds.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Hawks’ victory over Blazers runs home win streak to six

Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic combined for 53 points and 14 3-pointers to help the Atlanta Hawks defeat the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 123-114 on Monday. Gallinari came off the bench to score 28 points, hitting 7 of 10 on 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds and two steals. Bogdanovic scored 25 points, including seven 3-pointers -- all in the first half.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Hawks' Trae Young Status Against Rockets

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will make the NBA Playoffs and be the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The playoff berth is their first time in the post-season since 2017 for the franchise. With the New York Knicks 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics earlier on Sunday, the...
NBAFrankfort Times

Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the...
NBAPosted by
Portland Report

NBA Daily Recap 5/3: Bogdanovic Scores 25 Points to help Hawks hold off Trail Blazers 123-114

Hawks defeated Trail Blazers 123-114 on Monday night. Danilo Gallinari led the way for the Hawks with 28 points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 25 points and Trae Young dropped 21 points and 11 assists in the victory. Despite losing the game at home, Damian Lillard tallied 33 points and CJ McCollum made 20 points for the Trail Blazers. After this game, the Trail Blazers (36-29) ranked #7 in the Western Conference with 11.0 games back to the top, while the Hawks (36-30) is 8.5 games behind the Eastern Conference leader.