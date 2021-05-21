Here come the Wizards

We’ll have to pop the champagne for clinching the one seed another night. Despite leading by 11 at halftime, the Sixers ultimately fell, 103-94, to the Pacers, keeping their magic number at one for the first overall seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia’s offense went completely stagnant in the second half, tallying just 13 points in the third quarter, and going nearly five minutes in the fourth quarter without scoring to watch a 92-88 lead turn into a 99-92 deficit. Sure, Joel Embiid didn’t make the trip for this game, and Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle were out to injury, but Indiana was missing some key players themselves and the Sixers let one slip through their fingers. See you Thursday night in Miami. But first, Bell Ringer.