NBA

Here come the Wizards

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs poor as Washington looked in the second half of Tuesday’s 118-100 play-in loss at Boston when it was outscored by 20 points, that is how impressive the Wizards were in Thursday’s 142-115 rout of the Pacers. Bradley Beal, who conceded after Thursday’s win that a hamstring injury that had...

Related
NBAballysports.com

The New Wizard of Triple Doubles

Double digits in assists. It’s called a triple-double in NBA parlance, and now, nobody has ever done it better than Washington point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook made history Monday night eclipsing Hall-of-Famer Oscar Robertson with the 182nd triple-double of his career, in the Wizards’ 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Ben Simmons: Strong all-around performance

Simmons collected 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 103-94 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday. Simmons had a strong all-around effort in his return to the lineup after a one-game absence due to a sore back. It was the guard's first 20-point scoring game since March 23, as he was forced to look for his shot more with Joel Embiid (illness) out of the lineup. Simmons has averaged 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals across his last four games.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Bradley Beal listed day-to-day with hamstring strain

Shams Charania: Wizards’ Bradley Beal has a mild left hamstring strain and will be listed day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal is OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Hawks with a left hamstring strain, per the Wizards. 19 hours ago – via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN. Wizards...
NBAnumberfire.com

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons (back) starting for inactive Matisse Thybulle on Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Simmons will return to the court after Philadelphia' star was rested one game for back injury management purposes. In a middling matchup against a Pacers unit ranked 13th in defensive efficiency, our models project Simmons to score 39.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $6,700.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

GRADES: Sixers lose to Pacers after dreadful second half

The Sixers, on a night where they had the opportunity to lock up the number one seed, fall on the road to Indiana as the absence of Joel Embiid was never more apparent than in this second half. Both teams came out playing well early as Philadelphia was led by...
NBAThe Day

NBA roundup

When the final buzzer sounded Saturday night, Russell Westbrook grabbed the ball, jogged to the baseline and waved to the crowd. A few moments after joining Oscar Robertson as the NBA's career triple-doubles leader with 181, he celebrated the milestone with his teammates and his opponents. It was quite a...
NBAjusticenewsflash.com

Real-time observation: The 76ers lead in the second half and fall to the Pacers

The 76ers had a chance to lock the No. 1 seed in Indiana on Tuesday night, which failed to materialize when the Pacers lost 103-94 to their opponents. • No matter how bad you think this version of the Pacers is, someone needs to step up and lead Joel Embiid in the absence. In the first half of the game, Ben Simmons was tall and shot at him. He should have taken on his own responsibility to deal with Philadelphia with the opening time (which should be a keyword), which made this game out of reach. .
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Ben Simmons: Uncertain for Sunday

Simmons is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic with back stiffness. The 24-year-old posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, a block and a steal in 26 minutes Friday against the Magic, but he continues to battle the back issue that cost him a game earlier in May. Simmons figures to play a lesser role even if available since Philadelphia has already secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
NBAlibertyballers.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers postpone the clinch with loss to Pacers

We’ll have to pop the champagne for clinching the one seed another night. Despite leading by 11 at halftime, the Sixers ultimately fell, 103-94, to the Pacers, keeping their magic number at one for the first overall seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia’s offense went completely stagnant in the second half, tallying just 13 points in the third quarter, and going nearly five minutes in the fourth quarter without scoring to watch a 92-88 lead turn into a 99-92 deficit. Sure, Joel Embiid didn’t make the trip for this game, and Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle were out to injury, but Indiana was missing some key players themselves and the Sixers let one slip through their fingers. See you Thursday night in Miami. But first, Bell Ringer.
NBAWashington Times

Russell Westbrook 1 triple-double from Big O's NBA record

WASHINGTON (AP) - Russell Westbrook’s stat lines have been looking like typos in the box score lately - the 14-point, 21-rebound, 24-assist game this week, for example, or the 18-18-14 five nights earlier - and now he’s on the verge of something historic. The Washington Wizards point guard’s next triple-double,...