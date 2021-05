Sam Smith reacts to yours takes and questions as we enter the final month of regular season basketball. The Wizards announcers are full of praise for Daniel Gafford and think that trade benefitted them considerably; they are winning since acquiring Gafford and that he has had a lot to do with that; if they're right, is this just another case of the effect of new surroundings, or did the Bulls somehow fail to evaluate Gafford accurately and use him properly?