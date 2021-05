Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are two of the most popular heavyweight boxers in the world at the moment and they have faced each other twice. The latter is a two-time world heavyweight champion. The British boxer previously held the unified IBO, WBO, IBF, WBA (Super), and Ring titles after he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. In 2020, he triumphed over Wilder and has held the WBC and Ring magazine titles since then. It was in January 2015 that his American counterpart became the WBC heavyweight champion.