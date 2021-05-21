Harry Kane Identifies Premier League Club As 'Preferred Destination' This Summer

Reports emerged last week that the Spurs star had personally asked the club to sell him in the summer.

In his seven years as a first team player, Kane has not won a single major trophy with the North London club, and is said to be looking for a move to a club that will compete for trophies both domestically and abroad.

Among the clubs said to be interested in the services of the English striker are Manchester City and Manchester United. However, according to the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, Kane is said to prefer the Etihad Stadium as the destination of a summer move.

Adding to the excitement, Mokbel reports that in turn, Manchester City have also emerged as the leading candidates for the England international's signature.

According to some reports, it would take an initial bid of £120 million for Daniel Levy and the Tottenham executives to even begin negotiations with a potential buyer for their star man.

That price could put off the Manchester City hierarchy, who are typically reluctant to break triple figures on any single transfer and usually stick firmly to their transfer strategies even for players whom they deem essential to potential success.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has himself spoken out on some of the potential price tags for rumoured targets of the club.

“With these prices we are not going to sign any striker,” Guardiola said earlier this season.

Despite the staggering price tags for Harry Kane, and other reported Manchester City targets such as Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku, Etihad officials are said to be prioritising signing a replacement for the club's all-time leading goal scorer Sergio Aguero - who will leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

