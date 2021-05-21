newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, IA

Movie Night at Marr Park Tomorrow

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington County Conservation invites area residents to take part in a fun spring and summer tradition. The next showing for Movie Night in the Park at Marr Park in Ainsworth is scheduled for tomorrow. The show will begin roughly at 8:30p.m. at shelter three on the grounds. Washington County Naturalist Megan Jorgensen shares the title of the film and details about the event. “This will be at shelter three, which is our first open shelter at the front of the park with the big grassy area. We encourage everyone to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Also to bring their own drinks and snacks. We will be showing the Lindsay Lohan version of “The Parent Trap”.”

www.kciiradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
City
Ainsworth, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Night#Fun#Lawn#Spring#Summer Tradition#Drinks#Chairs#Marr Park Tomorrow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Movies
Related
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Halcyon House Washington Page (5/17/21) Kidzfest

On today’s program we’re talking with Washington County Hospital and Clinics Special Events Coordinator Greta Clemons about Kidzfest: Hiking to Health happening this Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington’s Central Park. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Residents Encouraged to Donate Blood

The largest need for blood donations is typically the summer when schools that host blood drives are out of session, and the need is especially apparent during the current pandemic. Impact Life, formerly known as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, lost around 32,000 units of blood in 2020 due...
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Washington Chamber Welcomes LD’s Bar & Grill in Ainsworth

The Washington Chamber of Commerce congratulated an Ainsworth business that recently opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. Several chamber ambassadors visited LD’s Bar & Grill located on Highway 92 east of Ainsworth, which has seen previous restaurants in that location including the Bryn Mawr Steakhouse. Lenny and Darla Fink bought the building and the former motel beside it and opened the bar and grill last November. Restaurant Manager Barbara Johnson shares how the business has been doing so far, “It’s gone really well. You know at first just with COVID and everything it was slow but now people are wanting to get out. So people are getting out and having events and the weekends have been really, really good here and our breakfast has been amazing.”
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Tree Giveaway, Plant Sale at Washington County Fairgrounds Tomorrow

The Washington County Fairgrounds is the place to be tomorrow for local plant lovers. The Washington Tree Committee will be holding a drive-through tree giveaway and the Washington County Master Gardeners will be holding a plant sale both starting at 8 a.m. One tree will be given per household, with 170 trees in 15 different species being offered, made possible by the Washington, Iowa Betterment Foundation. Those participating in the giveaway are asked to enter only from the campground road far southeast entrance. The tree committee also advises the public to contact Iowa One Call (1-800-292-8989) before you dig for your tree.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Annual Washington Tree Giveaway at County Fairgrounds Saturday

Granny smith apple, persimmon, and eastern white pine are just a few of the species being offered at the Washington Tree Committee’s annual free tree giveaway this Saturday. The event is being held for the second year at the Washington County Fairgrounds to allow social distancing amid the pandemic, and the public is asked to enter only from the campground road on the southeast corner of the fairground. Committee member Andy Dahl says 170 trees will be distributed for those who want to plant them, “We’ve got 15 species of trees so one of the things that we really want to push is diversity so we don’t have the same problem we had with Dutch Elm disease or more recently Emerald Ash Borer. So the more different kinds of trees you have, the less likely you’ll lose a bunch to some pest. So we try to get something for everyone.”
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Master Gardeners Gear Up For Annual Sale

Gardening enthusiasts can get a jump start on their spring planting this weekend at the Washington County Fairgrounds. After missing last year due to COVID-19, the Washington County Master Gardeners are back this Saturday for their annual plant sale. Interested patrons can begin arriving at the Palmer Polygonal Barn at 8 a.m. The sale continues until 11:30 or until items sell out. The plants, which include perennials and annuals, are donated by the Washington County Master Gardeners, with most coming from their gardens, potted in the same growing season. Prices range from $1 and up. They will also be on hand to answer gardening questions. For more information about the sale or the Master Gardeners visit the Iowa State University Extension web page.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Riverboat Foundation Awards 27 Spring Small Grants, With a Surprise

Twenty-seven grant awards were approved for the spring small grant cycle from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation Wednesday. The Foundation Board of Directors met at Wooden Wheel Vineyards to approve the grants of up to $5,000 each for a total of $122,799 awarded. Board Director Mark Weidman says over 50 applications were received which were evaluated by each of the directors and later by two subcommittees which narrowed the applications down to 27, 18 of them having unanimous approval, “With the nine remaining we had further discussion and there were no further issues, no one had some hard feelings about group one wanted to fund this, group two didn’t. After some minor discussion we all agreed that there were 27 great applications. The number was just a little bit over our goal which is a rough number. The foundation is doing very well financially, the casino is doing great financially, with those things that we took into consideration we decided to fund all 27 applications for this cycle.”
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Community Event-Filled Mother’s Day Weekend in Washington

The city of Washington was packed with events this past weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day or spend time with other loved ones. The weekend teed off with Main Street Washington’s Main Street Masters: Putt Putt Tournament around the downtown square Friday night, and continued with the 13th annual Demon Dash Fun Run hosted by the Washington Community School District and YMCA of Washington County Saturday morning. Then came the inaugural spring edition of the Washington Chamber of Commerce’s craft fair, which brought visitors near and far to enjoy over 80 vendor booths, Mother’s Day kids crafts, and a mother-daughter fashion show at Central Park. The weather held up until Saturday afternoon when the rain came and cancelled the Corn Country Cruisers event in the downtown square. Upcoming events to look forward to in the city of Washington include the start of the farmer’s market season on May 20th, and Washington County Hospital and Clinics’ Kidzfest in Central Park on May 21st.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisor Becomes Published Author

A local elected official has recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a published author. Washington County District Four Supervisor Stan Stoops has recently published a book of 23 short stories titled, “Good Days & Better Days.” These are all true stories from Stoops’ life, and he shares that he got to work on putting together the book a couple years ago when he went on an 11-day kayaking trip down the Skunk River, “And I kept a journal and I farmed that journal out to a few folks and there were two people who made the same comment when they read the journal and they said ‘I felt like I was there.’ That was good encouragement, I thought maybe I can write an interesting story.”
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

13th Annual Demon Dash Four-Mile Run/One-Mile Obstacle Course Tomorrow

Get your orange and black gear on for the 13th annual Demon Dash Fun Run tomorrow. Kids, adults, and even dogs can participate in either the four-mile run that travels around the Washington Community School District buildings or take on the one-mile obstacle course at the high school. The proceeds for the event are split between the district’s physical education program and the YMCA of Washington County’s youth programs. YMCA Washington Branch Director Teri Hartzler says the event receives a lot of support from Washington school staff and youth, “We have a lot of students, we’ve had kids from the track programs or cross country programs, band programs, all different organizations that come out and help us, honor society, whatever kids that want to do any silver cord community service hours. So we have a lot of students that come out and help, 4-H kids, and then the police have always been wonderful. They’re always there at the major intersections for us and helping to keep everybody safe on the route.”
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Dress for Success Free Business Clothing Event Extended this Week in Washington

Washington County and surrounding residents needing to add some business attire to their wardrobe can still take advantage of a free opportunity from Washington for Justice. The organization has extended the hours of their “Dress for Success” event from last weekend, offering free clothing from casual to professional for all ages, genders, and sizes from 4-8 p.m. tomorrow and Friday and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday at the Mills Seed Building in Washington. Any questions may be directed to the Washington for Justice Facebook page, or email washingtonforjustice@gmail.com.
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Deadline Nearing to Register for Washington County Kirkwood for Kids Summer Camps

Adults have less than a month to register their children for the Washington County Kirkwood Regional Center’s Kirkwood for Kids camps this summer. Two camp sessions will be offered on June 14th, 16th, and 18th and July 26th, 28th, and 30th from 9 a.m.-noon for kids in kindergarten through eighth grades. Regional Center Director Tera Pickens says the classes are taught by the center’s faculty members along with community partners, “Also excited this summer to be partnering with our local police department. [We] reached out to the chief of police here in Washington, we are offering a fun, fitness frenzy class and an opportunity to partner with some local police officers that are going to come out and help lead the charge with those students, leading them on some engaging fitness activities as well during camp.”
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Dare to Demon Dash Next Saturday

Washington Demons of all ages and abilities are invited to the annual Demon Dash Fun Run fundraiser. The public can register for a four mile run that starts and ends at the high school and travels around the district’s three other school buildings, or do the one mile obstacle run. YMCA of Washington County Branch Director Teri Hartzler explains the event was conceived by the school district to foster unity and raise funds for its physical education programs 13 years ago, and the Y joined around five years ago, “And it’s been a great partnership to work together. The teachers at the schools have been wonderful, the P.E. teachers and the teachers in general because it all is in support of our kids. So all the proceeds are divided between the P.E. departments so they can get different equipment or do different programs with the kids to keep making fitness fun.”
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Washington Chamber, KCTC Hosting Alive After Five Tuesday

The Washington Chamber of Commerce is getting back into hosting its Alive After Five events this spring and summer with an open house at one of their member businesses Tuesday. Alive After Five is a community networking event hosted exclusively by Washington Chamber members which typically highlight new business ventures,...