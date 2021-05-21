Movie Night at Marr Park Tomorrow
Washington County Conservation invites area residents to take part in a fun spring and summer tradition. The next showing for Movie Night in the Park at Marr Park in Ainsworth is scheduled for tomorrow. The show will begin roughly at 8:30p.m. at shelter three on the grounds. Washington County Naturalist Megan Jorgensen shares the title of the film and details about the event. “This will be at shelter three, which is our first open shelter at the front of the park with the big grassy area. We encourage everyone to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Also to bring their own drinks and snacks. We will be showing the Lindsay Lohan version of “The Parent Trap”.”www.kciiradio.com