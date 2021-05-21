Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua | What’s Going On?
Over the last week now, the boxing heavyweight division has been very up in the air, with American Deontay Wilder looking to get his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury. With all four world titles held by British heavyweights Tyson Fury (WBC) and Anthony Joshua (WBA, WBO & IBF), the unification bout was set between the two Brits. However, now that looks to be in doubt, with the 'Bronze Bomber' Wilder winning an arbitration ruling.