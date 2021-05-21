Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua | What’s Going On?

Deontay Wilder may have endured universal derision in December 2020, after claiming that his loss to Tyson Fury was as a result of a heavy outfit, but it does not detract from the fact that he is one of the most accomplished boxers to come out of his motherland in recent times. It also does not take anything away from the reality that the bout was one of his biggest paydays, generating upwards of $25 million. It is paydays such as this that has helped Deontay Wilder acquire a net worth of $30 million, a far cry from when he started out.