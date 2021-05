John W. Hicks, 81, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family in the early evening hours of Friday, April 30, 2021. Born April 3, 1940, in Butler, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Della Mae (Buchanan) Hicks. On March 18, 1967, he married the love of his life, the former Lucinda C. Baker, she survives him.