Washington, IA

Washington Community Cheers for Girls on the Run 5K

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends and family gathered outside the Washington YMCA Thursday evening to cheer on the local Girls on the Run chapter for their year-end 5K. Girls on the Run is an afterschool program that inspires girls to build confidence and make intentional decisions, while fostering care and compassion for self and others. This year’s Washington chapter is comprised of 18 girls in third-fifth grade from Lincoln Elementary and St. James School, with four trained coaches that use physical activity and dynamic discussions to build social, emotional, and physical skills in each girl while encouraging healthy habits for life. The girls ran a 5K with parents and other adult buddies near the Wellness Park and on the Kewash Nature Trail, where relatives and other supporters wore various costumes and waved signs to cheer on the runners. Head Coach Katie Quinn comments on the program’s local support, “This is the best community, just the support for the girls, getting the girls here, picking them up on time, following along. We send out some questions that go along with each lesson for the parents to talk to the girls about what they learned that day and how they can use it in their everyday life. But even just looking around, all these people here to support the girls is just incredible.”

www.kciiradio.com
The Washington Demon Cheerleaders are seeking to help clean out residents’ overfilled closets with a Demon Clothing Drive. The cheerleaders are collecting Washington Demon apparel for all ages, sizes, and genders to distribute to those wanting to show their school spirit throughout the district. Sophomore Molly Klinzman says the squad came up with this project as a way to make up for community events lost this past year because of COVID-19, “We try as much as we can, as much as we are allowed and it’s harder sometimes especially with COVID right now because of the precautions. We can’t do our little demon cheer camp and stuff like that that we usually do with the kids, so this is our way of trying to outreach and reach more people.”