Washington Community Cheers for Girls on the Run 5K

Friends and family gathered outside the Washington YMCA Thursday evening to cheer on the local Girls on the Run chapter for their year-end 5K. Girls on the Run is an afterschool program that inspires girls to build confidence and make intentional decisions, while fostering care and compassion for self and others. This year’s Washington chapter is comprised of 18 girls in third-fifth grade from Lincoln Elementary and St. James School, with four trained coaches that use physical activity and dynamic discussions to build social, emotional, and physical skills in each girl while encouraging healthy habits for life. The girls ran a 5K with parents and other adult buddies near the Wellness Park and on the Kewash Nature Trail, where relatives and other supporters wore various costumes and waved signs to cheer on the runners. Head Coach Katie Quinn comments on the program’s local support, “This is the best community, just the support for the girls, getting the girls here, picking them up on time, following along. We send out some questions that go along with each lesson for the parents to talk to the girls about what they learned that day and how they can use it in their everyday life. But even just looking around, all these people here to support the girls is just incredible.”