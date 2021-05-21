newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Property Crimes

Presque Isle Utilities District Vehicle Stolen & Recovered

By Trent Marshall
Posted by 
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Presque Isle Police Department said a Presque Isle Utilities District vehicle was stolen from Main Street in Presque Isle Thursday evening, May 20, 2021. The information was posted on Facebook with an update that said the blue F-350 has been recovered. The type of vehicle stolen is like the one in the photo above and below. Information was not released about how the utilities vehicle was found. There is no info on the suspect or suspects who committed the crime.

bigcountry969.com
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen#City Police#Public Utilities#Main Street#Presque Isle Epolice#Twitter#Vehicle#Suspect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Property Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police Recover Suspected Stolen Items

Cheyenne police are searching for the owner(s) of several items that they believe were stolen in the Holliday Park area. According to a department Facebook post, police made contact with a suspicious man in the area of E. 20th Street and Rollins Avenue at 11 p.m. Monday night. "Near where...
Allen Park, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Stolen Home Depot merchandise recovered

ALLEN PARK — Police responded to Home Depot, 3163 Fairlane Drive, April 25 for an attempted shoplifting that had just occurred. Dispatch advised that the would-be thief threatened the store’s loss prevention officer with a knife then fled in a black Ford Fusion toward Outer Driver. A search of the...
Bernardsville, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Another stolen vehicle in Bernardsville

BERNARDSVILLE - Despite repeated warnings from police over the past year, some residents are apparently continuing to leave their vehicles unlocked overnight, sometimes with the keys inside. And thieves are continuing to take advantage of the easy marks. According to a press release issued by the Bernardsville Police Department, a...
Property Crimesmurfreesboro.com

BOLO: Stolen Vehicle

Detectives are in search of the suspects who stole a vehicle from Springfield Apartments on Manson Pike on April 27, 2021. The vehicle owner reported her 2014 Ford Fusion was taken with her wallet containing her driver’s license, debit, and social security cards. If you recognize the individuals in the...
Public Safetycbp.gov

Stolen Vehicle Recovered with Hidden Narcotics at Checkpoint

The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m., when a 25-year-old woman, United States citizen, driving a white 2013 KIA Optima approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle’s engine in the primary inspection lane. Agents directed the vehicle to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.
Petsazhumane.org

Stolen Animal Transport Vehicle Found

On May 19th, early morning, AHS’ stolen animal transport vehicle was finally found. A local business’s surveillance video captured a man abandoning the vehicle behind a business at 31st Avenue and Thomas Road. Upon examining the vehicle, it was discovered that the vehicle had several damages and approximately $1,800 in...
TrafficPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Ambulance Strikes Utility Pole on Route 1, Bridgewater, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office says an ambulance transporting a 12-year-old patient went off Route 1 in Bridgewater early Monday and struck a utility pole. Police say an East Millinocket Ambulance swerved to avoid an animal and drove off the roadway. The ambulance hit a utility pole and ended up in the ditch with live electrical wires laying on top of the vehicle.
Riverview, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle

RIVERVIEW — Police were dispatched to Rivergate Terrace, 14141 Pennsylvania Road, April 20 for a catalytic converter stolen off a white Ford Cutaway that had been parked in good condition since April 16. The victim — the facility’s transportation supervisor — said someone had stolen the catalytic converter off a white Ford Cutaway Van that was parked April 16 in good condition.
Barron County, WInews-shield.com

Coffee stop results in stolen vehicle

A 27-year-old Barron man could face up to a dozen years in prison after allegedly stealing a car left running outside a Barron coffee shop Friday, May 7, and fleeing into Dunn County, where he was taken into custody later that day, according to Dunn County Circuit Court records and Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch logs.
Presque Isle, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Presque Isle Mom & Son Charged with Trafficking Crystal Meth

A Presque Isle woman and her adult son are facing charges for allegedly trafficking in crystal methamphetamine. Leann Johnson, 44, and her son Jeremiah Therrien, 23, were arrested in Presque Isle on Monday, as the result of a joint investigation between the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office. The agencies had been working for months on locating the source of illicit sales of the highly addictive drug. As part of the investigation, purchases of the drug were made by undercover agents.
Public Safetywbiw.com

Stolen vehicle, guns, and drugs recovered after high-speed pursuit

SOUTHERN INDIANA – Two people from southern Indiana were arrested on numerous charges Wednesday morning after the driver led officers from two states and multiple counties on a high-speed pursuit. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police advised they were in pursuit of a blue 2019 GMC Sierra, reported as...
Hamilton, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

Vehicle Stolen From Hamilton Gas Station Recovered in Cameron

A stolen SUV was recovered yesterday (Monday) in Clinton County. The vehicle was reported stolen from Quik Shop in Hamilton. The victim of the stolen vehicle was pre-paying for gasoline when a female suspect drove away with the vehicle. The 33-year old suspect from Kansas City, Missouri was located at...
Whatcom County, WAKGMI

Stolen Lummi totem pole is recovered

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A totem pole created by Lummi carvers that was stolen last week has been returned to its owners. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the 11-foot totem in a field in the 6900 block of Northwest Drive in Ferndale Sunday. Thieves were caught on surveillance video...
Rock County, WIrockfordscanner.com

Several Vehicles Stolen in Rock County

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Over the past several nights the Janesville Police Department has responded four complaints of vehicles being stolen. In all of the cases the victims had left the vehicle doors unlocked and keys inside the vehicle. At this time all of the stolen...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Stolen utility vehicle found in Topeka alley, returned to owner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A utility truck stolen out of Topeka has been found and reunited with its owner. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says an observant resident has helped it find a stolen utility truck and reunite it with its owner. On Monday, May 17, the Sheriff’s Office said...
Lincoln, NEklin.com

Stolen Handgun Found In Vehicle Radiator

Lincoln Police stopped a 2006 BMW SUV around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19th at Park and Van Dorn after seeing it make several improper turns. Officers then spoke with the driver who was unable to provide identification. Officers also spotted a plastic bag with a large amount of money on the passenger seat. The driver allowed the officer to search his person and several bullets were found.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Detectives recover nearly 2 dozen stolen vehicles from Memphis chop shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recovered 22 vehicles, 12 of which were reported stolen, last week at a chop shop in Memphis. SCSO says detectives conducted a search warrant at a warehouse on Highland Street where they found 12 stolen vehicles -- 1 was reportedly stolen from Mississippi, another from Collierville and 10 from Memphis.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Police arrest Kansas woman, recover stolen guns

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including deputies from Atchison County are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after an investigation. On May 6, numerous police agencies conducted a search warrant in a home in the 900 block of NE Michigan Avenue in Topeka, according to Topeka Police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.