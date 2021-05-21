Presque Isle Utilities District Vehicle Stolen & Recovered

The Presque Isle Police Department said a Presque Isle Utilities District vehicle was stolen from Main Street in Presque Isle Thursday evening, May 20, 2021. The information was posted on Facebook with an update that said the blue F-350 has been recovered. The type of vehicle stolen is like the one in the photo above and below. Information was not released about how the utilities vehicle was found. There is no info on the suspect or suspects who committed the crime.