EUGENE — A vintage formula proved successful again for the Oregon baseball team Saturday, when the No. 17 Ducks used stout pitching and late-inning production at the plate to beat last-place Washington at PK Park, 5-1. Starter Cullen Kafka pitched into the sixth while allowing one run, and three relievers shut out the Huskies the rest of the way. That gave Oregon’s hitters time to find their rhythm, and the Ducks (29-11, 13-7 Pac-12) rallied for five runs across the seventh and eighth innings to win for the second time in the series.