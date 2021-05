Lady Firebirds softball moves into 1st Place

The Pine Bluffs Hornets track and field team competed in the WHSSA East Regional Track Meet to see who would be going to state. The Hornets had several athletes that made the state team and should show well next week. Even though the team might not qualify the individual athletes can. The top eight in individual events and the top four in relays will qualify for next week’s state championships in Casper. For the Hornets on the boy’s side Carson Rabou will be competing at state in the 110m, 300m hurdles and pole vault. The 4x100m relay team will also be competing in state. Ty Sweeter will go to state in the discus while Reed Thompson and Stuart Lerwick qualify for state in the high jump. Reed Thompson, Stuart Lerwick and Sean Rhoads all qualified for state in the triple jump.