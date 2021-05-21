newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalispell, MT

Spring Rosé

Flathead Beacon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringtime is upon us in Montana. Many of us are waking up from the winter cold and shifting our activities and diets to better match the warmer weather ahead. What better way to brighten up “mud season” in Montana than with a bottle of bright crisp rosé. It is sure to change your outlook on things and brighten your day.

flatheadbeacon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Kalispell, MT
Lifestyle
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Bottles#New Wine#Sugar#Food Drink#Beverages#Winter Time#Harvest Time#Peak Time#Red Wine#Dry Skin#Bright Crisp Ros#Springtime#Northern Hemisphere#Sweet Ros#Downtown Kalispell#Bbq Chicken#Grilled Foods#Tannins#Releases#Grilled Flesh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

From Classic Diner Fare To Delicious Fine Dining, Montana’s Midway Grill & Brews Has Something For Everyone

It can’t be easy opening a business during a global pandemic, especially a restaurant. But we’ve seen quite a few new Montana restaurant open their doors in recent months, and for that, we are thankful. Recently, Midway Grill & Brews officially opening in Billings after many frustrating delays. But all it takes is one meal […] The post From Classic Diner Fare To Delicious Fine Dining, Montana’s Midway Grill & Brews Has Something For Everyone appeared first on Only In Your State.
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again

Montana summers fly by in the blink of an eye. In a state where it’s possible (and probable) that we’ll see snow in June, it’s easy to appreciate the warm sunshine and long, beautiful days. This summer, we hope you’ll stick around and explore a little more of Big Sky Country. Start by heading to […] The post Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kalispell, MTnorthwestgeorgianews.com

South Kalispell pizzeria draws on owner's lifetime passion for the pie

May 16—"Ranger" Joe Ledwidge has a passion for pizza. He ate a medium pie for lunch in his father's pizza shop every day growing up, but he never got tired of the taste. Instead, he studied pizza, books and everything else he could find about the subject until he finally opened his own pizza place in South Kalispell this week.
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Flathead County, MTPosted by
930 AM KMPT

Flathead Cherry Juice Wins Big Award

What's one of your best memories as a kid? I can tell you some of my best memories as a kid came from skiing Big Mountain in Whitefish, walking across the railroad tracks to a quiet cove on Whitefish Lake, jumping off the docks into Flathead Lake, and of course- picking cherries off of the cherry trees around Flathead Lake.
Montana StateNBCMontana

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...
Montana StatePosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Indoor Sports Closing Their Doors

This news came out of nowhere and hopefully someone will keep this incredible place going. Montana Indoor Sports announced today on their Facebook that they will be closing their doors effectively immediately and all of their services and leagues will be shut down. Credit: Montana Indoor Sports via Facebook. The...
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Montana Stateypradio.org

Field Days: Unloading The Hives In Montana

On this episode of Field Days, Yellowstone County commercial beekeeper Todd Larson unloads hives in Carbon County from a tractor trailer coming from California, where his bees have spent the spring pollinating almonds. Field Days is an award-winning weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of agricultural producers in Montana,...
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Flathead County, MTDaily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor May 15

After 20 seasons guiding wilderness treks and river journeys in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, I have witnessed significant changes in wilderness visitors. As a teenager I hiked from Ovando to Essex, scrambled in the Mission Mountains, and skied from Benchmark to Holland Lake. Years later, adventures through the Bob were family highlights. I have a 45-year perspective on backcountry and the people who venture there. It was common to share the journey with deeply appreciative guests humbled by the 30-mile trek and the river float. We traveled light and left little trace.
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Kalispell, MTNBCMontana

BSA troop for girls launching in Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. — Thanks to a recent donation from the Kalispell Noon Rotary, girls ages 11 to 18 in the Kalispell area will now have the opportunity to join the city’s first all female Boy Scouts of America troop. Scouts BSA Troop 1933-G is launching this month. Scouts BSA started...
Kalispell, MTNBCMontana

Glacier Symphony Spring Festival concert released for digital viewing

KALISPELL, Mont. — The Glacier Symphony Orchestra and Chorale started their Spring Festival Friday. This year, the chorale and orchestra performances will be available digitally and at separate times. The chorale is now available for people to view the concert that was filmed at the end of April. They had...
Kalispell, MTFlathead Beacon

Music Through the Ages

The pantheon of influential musical figures in Northwest Montana’s recent history includes names such as Quist and Dunnigan, conjuring images of settings such as Great Northern Bar or grassy knolls beckoning festivalgoers. Tracking the timeline a bit further back, however, reveals musicians from earlier eras in which their artistic impact...