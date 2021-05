LOUISVILLE, Ky. – No. 17 Arkansas Women’s Golf came alive Tuesday, shooting a tournament-best 282 (-6) as a team in round two of the NCAA Louisville Regional, giving them a share of second place heading into the tournament’s final day. No. 8 Florida State held onto its lead, as they shot three-over on the day, and sit at one-over for the event, four strokes up on the Hogs (+5). No. 1 South Carolina (+5) is deadlocked with Arkansas, while host Louisville is just a shot back in fourth place. Christin Eisenbeiss of North Florida shot a 67 on day two, vaulting herself into the tournament lead on the individual leaderboard.