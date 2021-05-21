Apple TV+ review: 'Trying' keeps up the charm in season 2

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed in this review are solely those of Marlon Wallace and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of WBOC. This series doesn’t acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic. There are TV shows that have made that choice, even shows on the same network and shows where dealing with such a thing would be the most appropriate. Specifically, I’m thinking of ABC’s General Hospital. The other medical dramas on ABC have acknowledged COVID-19 though. When it comes to ABC’s comedies, because a couple of them take place in the past, it’s obvious why they don’t address the coronavirus, but there are two new comedies on the network, including this one, that have just decided to ignore the pandemic. Given that they are premiering in the spring of 2021, a year after the pandemic first hit and in the wake of a vaccine and things returning to some kind of normal, I suppose it’s forgivable. Yet, the premise here could have benefited from using the pandemic, which has created an economic shift in the United States unlike anything most people have ever seen.