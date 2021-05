The Mount Union softball team was on the road Thursday afternoon to face Glendale in an Inter-County Conference North rematch. Glendale is the only loss of the season for the Trojans and they would have to play well to bring home the win. The Trojans jumped on Viking pitching in the first inning, scoring four runs. The Vikings chipped away and went into the bottom of the seventh inning down a run. Hanna Noel pitched six great innings after the Trojans first inning and in the seventh, with a runner on base, Noel took the first pitch from Karrigan Woodward out of the park for a two-run walk-off homer to let the Vikings complete the season sweep of the Trojans.