Washington, IA

Washington City Council Approves First Reading of Utility Rate Increases

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first reading of an ordinance amending utility rates was approved at the recent Washington City Council meeting. The rates that would take effect July 1st are a 7.5% increase on water and a 5% increase on sewer usage with no base rate increases. These rates were preliminarily approved during the budget process for fiscal year 2022. Council Member Danielle Pettit-Majewski remarked that no one wants to increase utility rates, but this is how the city continues to invest to make sure that infrastructure is kept up to code and that residents’ utilities work normally, “By careful planning and maintenance and investment continuously we save ourselves from having a large, expensive, reactionary project that would become urgent.”

www.kciiradio.com
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Washington, IA
Government
#Water Service#Infrastructure#Budget Process#City Planning#Water Rates#Fiscal Year#Base Rate#Johnson County Refuse#Utility Rates#Sewer Usage#Residential Customers#Investment#July#Careful Planning#Code#Garbage#Cubic Feet#Acceptance
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors to Proclaim Mental Health Month

A proclamation for Mental Health Month will be read during the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. The meeting will also include a public hearing followed by possible acknowledgement of an animal confinement feeding operation in Highland Township, personnel change requests from the secondary roads and conservation departments, acknowledgement of a Living Roadway Trust Fund grant application, and approval of an Iowa Department of Transportation Washington County budget amendment.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Applying for Federal Grant for Skunk River Bridge

A grant application letter of support for the McKains Bridge was approved by the Washington County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. County Engineer Jacob Thorius explained that last fall a group came together to apply for what was formerly known as a BUILD grant which is now called a RAISE grant, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity. The Iowa County Engineering Association with the Iowa Department of Transportation is submitting an application to receive funds to help reconstruct eight selected bridges throughout the state including the Skunk River bridge to complete route W-21. Thorius says this project will increase the bridge width from 21.9 feet to 30 feet, “Our bridge is estimated at about $6.5 million, the project would be about 20 years of our bridge funding alone which we couldn’t do. So in order to construct it we’d have to stop all other construction and pull our funding from all other resources and tie up funding for about 4.5, 5 years and do no other project to complete this one.”
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Hospice of Washington County, Stewart Elementary Site Plans Approved

The Washington City Council recently approved the site plans for two facility projects from a non-profit organization and the Washington Community School District. The council approved the major site plan for Hospice of Washington County pending the city engineer’s verification, and the minor site plan for the district’s redesign of Stewart Elementary’s south parking area, as per the city’s planning and zoning commission’s recommendation. Hospice plans to remove the old southern portion of their existing building which contains their basement, adding a stormwater retention basin as well as expanding the north side of their facility and adding a larger parking area to accommodate the growing need for services.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Receives Election Cybersecurity Grant

The Washington County Auditor’s Office recently received a grant to strengthen cybersecurity in response to elections. County Auditor Dan Widmer presented a grant agreement to the Board of Supervisors at their recent meeting which they approved. The county applied for and was awarded an amount not exceeding $10,000 for the purpose of preventing, preparing for, and responding to cybersecurity threats to elections. This is part of the Help America Vote Act which was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2002, and the agreement requires that the county maintain a proper accounting system and maintain records to demonstrate compliance with the agreement. The county is also subject to an audit of all funds received under this agreement. Widmer says approval of this agreement is the first step in this process, and further details of this grant will be released in the future.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Washington School Board Narrows Middle School Options to Two

After reviewing public survey results the Washington Community School Board has narrowed down their middle school facility proposal options to focus on two as they seek to hold a bond referendum vote in September. Survey results presented at their school board meeting showed that the choices of building a new...
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Appoint Redistricting Commission Members

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved appointments to a commission that meets once each decade during their meeting Tuesday. As part of the 2020 census the supervisors appointed members to the temporary redistricting commission following a work session that was held last week. It was determined that the board would select three members and the county democratic chair would select two. The minority party selected Lorraine Williams and Harold Frakes, and Bill Poch, Chris Graber, and Steve Swaffer were chosen, who reside in supervisors Bob Yoder, Marcus Fedler, and Jack Seward Jr.’s districts, respectively. County Auditor Dan Widmer says the state’s deadline to form the commission is May 15th, “I will contact the chairperson and say, ‘Here are the final census numbers,’ and then it’ll be up to the chair to determine a meeting time. And we’ll have a schedule for them when this all needs to be accomplished and it’ll be up to him or her to take it from there.”
Washington County, IAthenews-ia.com

Supervisors discuss redistricting requirements

Faced with a May 15 deadline to have a temporary redistricting commission in place, Washington County supervisors on Tuesday, May 11 approved the resolution creating the group and a five-member commission that cannot meet until the national 2020 census overlay is released August 16. Once the precinct boundaries are established,...
Washington County, IAsoutheastiowaunion.com

Washington County auditor moves forward with cybersecurity grant

The Washington County Auditor’s Office is moving forward with an application for a cybersecurity grant. The Board of Supervisors gave the go-ahead Tuesday for county Auditor Dan Widmer to submit the application to the state. “This is an election security grant for up to $10,000,” Widmer said. “A lot of...
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Riverboat Foundation Awards 27 Spring Small Grants, With a Surprise

Twenty-seven grant awards were approved for the spring small grant cycle from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation Wednesday. The Foundation Board of Directors met at Wooden Wheel Vineyards to approve the grants of up to $5,000 each for a total of $122,799 awarded. Board Director Mark Weidman says over 50 applications were received which were evaluated by each of the directors and later by two subcommittees which narrowed the applications down to 27, 18 of them having unanimous approval, “With the nine remaining we had further discussion and there were no further issues, no one had some hard feelings about group one wanted to fund this, group two didn’t. After some minor discussion we all agreed that there were 27 great applications. The number was just a little bit over our goal which is a rough number. The foundation is doing very well financially, the casino is doing great financially, with those things that we took into consideration we decided to fund all 27 applications for this cycle.”
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Washington School Board to Review Middle School Building Survey Results

Award of bid for Stewart and Lincoln elementary school improvements will be considered by the Washington Community School Board today. Their meeting will also include possible action on fiscal year 2022 fees, a Lincoln Elementary roof project, bond sale engagement letter, and a resolution setting a public hearing date for a proposed issuance of about $4 million in School Infrastructure Sales, Services, and Use tax revenue bonds. The board will also review middle school survey results and consider selecting two options for moving forward.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Approve Recycling Center Pollution Prevention Plan

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved acknowledgement of a 2021 recycle center storm water pollution prevention plan at their recent meeting. County Engineer Jacob Thorius explained that in the late fall the Iowa Department of Natural Resources conducted a random inspection of the county recycling center and discovered that the county didn’t have a stormwater permit for the facilities out there, which Thorius commented that they never had one, “After further review and understanding of the current situation where we are out there it was determined that we needed to obtain a stormwater permit. As part of that we also have to have a pollution prevention plan to identify how we are going to prevent or mitigate or minimize runoff from the facility out there.”
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Washington City Council Approves Bazooka Farmstar Development Agreement

Items for a 37,500 square foot expansion of Bazooka Farmstar, Inc. and a sewer project were approved by the Washington City Council Tuesday. The council held two public hearings and approved resolutions to adopt an amendment to the Washington Unified Commercial Urban Renewal Area and a development agreement with Bazooka Farmstar. This agreement stipulates that the city agrees to construct the sewer project and the business agrees to a minimum assessment for the expansion of at least $500,000 valuation. The city will use this tax increment to pay back infrastructure costs, and if the assessed valuation for the expansion exceeds $750,000, the city will rebate the incremental taxes over that amount for up to 10 years or $200,000, whichever comes first. The council then approved a notice of public hearing on the plans and specifications to construct a relocated sewer line to serve the Bazooka facility and undeveloped land to the north on June 1st, with award of contract on June 15th. The sewer project is then expected to begin on July 12th with anticipated completion by the end of October.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Washington City Council Sends Yard Waste Center Hours Back to Drawing Board

The City of Washington is continuing to negotiate on expanded hours of service at its yard waste center. The center’s current hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7-10 a.m. on six Saturdays each in the spring and fall. After City Council Member Steven Gault requested at a previous council meeting that the city staff expand hours, City Administrator Brent Hinson and Waste Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Jason Whisler proposed during this week’s meeting that during the same weeks in the fall they are open on Saturdays, they would stay open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Hinson explained that this would keep them with a fully supervised site, and would not present any additional expense for physical improvements on the site. The Saturdays they plan to be open this fall are October 16th, 23rd, and 30th and November 6th, 13th, and 20th.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Highland School Board Meets Monday

The Highland School board will take care of routine business at a regular meeting scheduled Monday. Among items on the agenda are discussion and action on this year’s graduating class, staff contracts, administrative contracts, waste water project bids, Washington County Riverboat Foundation grant, Grant Wood agreement and policy readings. The board will also receive administrative reports from the board of directors, principal, school board secretary and superintendent. The meeting is set for 5p.m. Monday, May 10th in the high school board room.
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Meet Washington’s Hart this Municipal Clerks Week

This year’s Professional Municipal Clerks Week will be the first for the City of Washington’s recently hired City Clerk. Washington resident and former KCII News Director Sally Hart followed in the footsteps of retired city clerk Illa Earnest last December. Hart grew up in Mount Pleasant and has worked in Washington since 2013, and she shares what compelled her to put down the microphone and become a newsmaker herself, “The City of Washington was part of my beat. So I went to all the city council meetings for the past eight years and I really liked some of the progress that was happening, some of the projects that were coming up and it felt like a good time to try something new and I felt like I had the background knowledge.”
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Bazooka Farmstar, EMS Recommendations, Yard Waste Center on Washington City Council Agenda

Public hearings and action items regarding a Bazooka Farmstar sewer extension project are on the agenda for the Washington City Council tonight. The meeting will also include a resolution to adopt EMS Study Committee recommendations and authorizing equipment purchases, setting a public hearing date for a fiscal year 2021 budget amendment, and possible approval of trial basis changes to yard waste center hours. Also on the agenda are resolutions to adopt site plans for Hospice of Washington County and Stewart Elementary parking, an engineering agreement for plat 2 of the NLW Subdivision, and readings to amend city ordinances.
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Washington Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for County Communications Center

The Washington Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the new Washington County Communications Center with a ribbon cutting Wednesday. Chamber ambassadors, several county supervisors, and other local officials took part in the celebration and were welcomed to tour the facility which houses the county dispatch and emergency management staff and emergency operations center. The building, which sits between the sheriff’s office and county jail on Lexington Boulevard, officially began operations in January after the project’s groundbreaking in July of 2019. With storm shelter capabilities and space to expand for additional dispatch staff, the center also houses the county’s new radio communication system which provides nearly 100% in-house handheld reception for all emergency agencies in the county.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Construction Project Repairing Highway 1 This Week and Next

As warm weather has returned to southeast Iowa in the last few weeks so have the common signs of bright orange signs and cones and the start of the construction season. The Iowa Department of Transportation is currently working on a stretch of Highway 1 in the KCII listening area between Kalona and Washington. This work is to fill cracks in the surface with asphalt sealer and includes transverse cracks and longitudinal centerline joints. Through traffic will be maintained during the project at all times by intermittently closing lanes and using a pilot car and flaggers. A pipe line crew is also working in the construction area. The plan is for the project to be completed Wednesday, May 12th, weather permitting.
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Discuss Pfizer Vaccine Expansion to Youth

Pending authorization of a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those as young as 12 years old was discussed at Tuesday’s Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting. County Public Health Administrator Danielle Pettit-Majewski informed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to give Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to administer the vaccine as early as next week, as it is claimed to demonstrate 100% efficacy in that age group. She noted that her department has stopped holding first-dose vaccine clinics as demand has decreased, but that may turn around with an EUA for the younger age group. Supervisor Marcus Fedler asked about this age expansion, “Has the county health board taken a position then that vaccinating people of that age group is a good idea? Considering that coronavirus and viruses similar to this don’t actually affect them.”
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Holding Work Session on Redistricting

A work session on county facility needs and a redistricting commission will be held by the Washington County Board of Supervisors. The regular meeting will include personnel change requests from the ambulance service and engineer’s office, a quarterly cash report from the county sheriff, acknowledgement of the 2021 recycle center storm water pollution prevention plan, and a COVID-19 update.