Peck Highlights National EMS Week

Local medical heroes are being honored around the country this week. National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) week is being celebrated May 16th through the 22nd this year. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, EMS is a system of coordinated response and emergency medical care that includes public and private agencies and organizations, communications and transportation networks, trauma systems, hospitals, trauma centers, specialty care centers, rehabilitation centers, trained professionals, volunteer and career pre-hospital personnel, physicians, nurses and therapists, administrators and government officials. This week, Washington County Ambulance Director Jeremy Peck highlights his staff and the work that they do. “The staff here at Washington County Ambulance as well as our first responders, that don’t get paid to do the job. It’s nice that they get recognized. We’re readily available and wanting to get out in the public. We’re there no matter what happens, even in a pandemic. We have to protect ourselves but we also have a job to do and people to take care of. We didn’t take any time off, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We’re here to serve the public. Staff around the county are second to none. These guys and gals get up day and night. It doesn’t matter who it is, what it is, they are a very vital part of our organization. We could not do our job without them. The support the community has shown during National EMS Week is very much appreciated.”