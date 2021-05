Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. This summer has unofficially been declared the requisite season of spending time outdoors, whether that means packing up the camper for hikes or heading to the beach every day with a stack of zero-gravity chairs and some snacks. But that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to stray far from home to have a bit of outdoor fun. In fact, you can easily create an outdoor lounge in your backyard — whether you’re working with a large space or a postage stamp-sized block of concrete.