newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

What did Marty Walsh know about the past of would-be Police Commissioner Dennis White?

By Nicole Oliverio, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XauAP_0a6mBlTa00

BOSTON — On Thursday morning, a Boston Superior Court judge heard from the attorney fighting acting Mayor Kim Janey’s firing of embattled Boston Police Commissioner, Dennis White. After the hearing, Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Heidi Brieger said she would take it under advisement.

White was placed on administrative leave two days after being appointed commissioner after allegations surfaced of past domestic violence involving his then-wife.

Now, in court affidavits obtained by Boston 25 News, former Police Commissioner William Gross said former Mayor Marty Walsh was aware of White’s internal affair record, which would have included the allegations of domestic violence against White.

[ Sides drawn in coming legal battle over Boston Police commissioner ]

On Thursday evening, only Boston 25 News was at Logan Airport when now Labor Secretary Walsh returned to Boston, and reporter Jason Law asked Walsh about what he knew.

Boston 25: “Can you just clear up what you knew and when you knew it with…”

Walsh: “I’ve been pretty clear about. I put my statements out the other day and I’m going to stick to that.”

Boston 25: “Commissioner Gross said you knew in 2014.”

Walsh: “Yeah, I put a statement out yesterday and I addressed that.”

Boston 25: “Should you have known as Mayor if you didn’t know when you appointed Mr. White?”

Walsh: “In 2014?”

Boston 25: “Well, just at any time.”

Walsh: “Again, I put my all my statements out there. I’ll leave it at that.”

Boston 25: “One last question. Congressman Moulton said you should resign if you knew about the allegations.”

Walsh: “Yeah, I talked to the Congressman earlier today and he said he didn’t say that, so you’ll have to ask him that.”

Boston 25: “He denied that to you?”

Walsh: “Yes, to me he did. Thank you.”

In a statement released Wednesday, Walsh said:

“As I said on February 3, I was not aware of these serious allegations until after I appointed White as police commissioner. Neither the allegations nor the internal affairs files were shared with me in 2014, or during any other consideration of Dennis White. Had I known, I would not have chosen him for police commissioner or any other role.”

According to the affidavit, Gross said Walsh was briefed several years ago about White’s internal affairs record when White was up for a promotion.

Walsh’s statement is being backed up by William Evans, who was commissioner at the time. Evans told Boston 25 News that neither he nor Walsh had any knowledge of White’s past.

Evans statement said, “Troubling to me that they would testify under oath on something that is not accurate.”

Last Friday, Mayor Janey was expected to name a new police commissioner, but White’s lawyers filed a motion to stop the effort.

White’s lawyers told the judge, the allegations should not be grounds for Acting Mayor Janey to terminate him now.

“The city cannot hire him knowing something and then fire him for the things they knew about.” Nick Carter, White’s lawyer, said.

But the city’s lawyer said that whatever former Mayor Walsh knew at the time is irrelevant today. She argued that acting Mayor Janey has the authority to terminate White’s contract and does not need the court to intervene.

“Boston deserves a police department that is consistent with Mayor Janey’s vision of integrity and accountability. It has to move forward,” attorney Kay Hodge said.

Janey released the following statement after Thursday’s hearing saying, “I respect Judge Brieger’s decision to take more time before issuing a ruling in this case and appreciate her intent to rule as soon as possible. The people of Boston and the Boston Police Department deserve leadership that shares our goal of safety, healing, and justice. We look forward to the court’s ruling.”

[ Legal challenge blocks leadership change at Boston Police Department ]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Washington, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
County
Suffolk County, MA
Suffolk County, MA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Superior Court#Boston 25 News#Jasonlawnews#Twitter#Us Labor#Commissioner White#Commissioner Gross#Mr White#Reporter Jason Law#Attorney Kay Hodge#Mayor#Evans Statement#Acting Mayor Janey#Congressman Moulton#Logan Airport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston is buzzing again

BOSTON — It’s the last weekend before all remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Massachusetts, and Boston is already buzzing as more venues continue to re-open. On Friday night, fans grabbed a bite to eat in the North End and filed into TD Garden to watch the Bruins play...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

USS Constitution celebrates reopening with first underway since 2019

BOSTON — The USS Constitution is back on open water and back open for business. She made a triumphant return out into Boston Harbor for the first time since October 2019. “We are ready like everyone else to try to get back to normalcy, and this is our way to show the people of Boston that we’re back and we’re opening our gates and welcome back to Old Ironsides,” said Commander John Benda.
Revere, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Revere mayor collecting donations for victims of Beachmont fire

REVERE, Mass. — Mayor Brian Arrigo said he activated a fire relief fund Friday to support the 15 families impacted by Thursday’s fire in Revere’s Beachmont neighborhood. “Our neighbors face the hardship of losing their homes after an incredibly challenging year for Revere’s families, and it is my hope that the Fire Relief Fund will allow our community the opportunity to securely offer a hand,” Arrigo said.
Boston, MAPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Are Boston’s Streets Really Paved Over Cow Paths?

Many tourists have discovered that driving in some parts of Boston can be really confusing. Between the winding curving roads and the one-way streets, sometimes it feels like you just can’t get there from here. How did some Boston streets get a confusing layout that causes such difficulty for cars?
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Hemming, but no hawing

The folks at the Boston City Archives report this photo comes from one Boston department's annual report. Can you place the scene?
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Boston, MAbizjournals

City of Boston to align with state's reopening timeline

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey said the city will align with the state's new reopening timeline in lifting Covid-related restrictions. Janey's announcement came hours after Gov. Charlie Baker said the restrictions will be lifted on Saturday, May 29, ahead of the state approaching a milestone of 4.1 million people fully vaccinated. Baker had initially set Aug. 1 as the full reopening date.
Boston, MAPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fenway to be at full capacity starting May 29

BOSTON — On Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on May 29, which will allow Fenway Park to begin operating at full capacity. The announcement from the Red Sox includes all baseball games and concerts throughout the summer. Fenway seats 37,731 fans when sold...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Fenway Park to return to full capacity later this month

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park will begin operating at full capacity for baseball games and concerts starting later this month, Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy announced Monday. Kennedy’s announcement comes after Gov. Charlie Baker said that Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. “Today’s update...