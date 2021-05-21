How to use HomePod for all TV audio with Apple TV 4K
The new Apple TV 4K can relay any audio from a compatible TV set to a pair of HomePods, without requiring users to be watching via the Apple set top box. Here's how to do it. As the new Apple TV 4K begins to arrive for pre-order customers, a new support document has revealed that its audio capabilities have an unexpected extra. As well as being able to send audio to the HomePod as it has before, the new set top box can also receive audio from a TV set and relay it to those smart speakers.appleinsider.com