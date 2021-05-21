newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Nimmers Acquitted

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 1 day ago

After just more than two hours of deliberation a jury acquitted a man accused of exposing himself to a young woman in a University of Northern Iowa bathroom. 22 year old Tre Nimmers was accused by the woman of fondling himself in the bathroom while she was showering before running off when she screamed. The defense claimed that Nimmers did not fit the initial description, which called for a man with a slim build and no facial hair. Nimmers had a beard and an athletic build. Noehren Hall, where the incident took place did not have security cameras but Nimmers girlfriend testified that he had taken a walk through the dorm because he used to live there when he was a student and when someone asked him for ID he got scared and hid in a bathroom. Nimmers still faces a trespassing charge.

