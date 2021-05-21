newsbreak-logo
Day Two of State Track and Field Meet

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s day two of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s State Track and Field meet, with athletes from across the KCII-listening area competing. Washington has boys and girls events in the Class 3A competition, Mid-Prairie has boys and girls in Class 2A, and in Class 1A Columbus Community, Highland, Sigourney and Winfield-Mt. Union boys and girls, and Hillcrest Academy, Keota, Lone Tree, and WACO boys are all competing. Listen to KCII for hourly updates on the meet through Saturday, and find results at kciiradio.com.

