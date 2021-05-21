Day Two of State Track and Field Meet

The search for a new head football coach at Washington High School is no more, as the school recently announced Nick Ehret will be the new head man for the orange and black. The current Highland boys’ track coach is a 2004 North Mahaska graduate that brings over a decade of coaching experience with him. He previously was an assistant from 2010-2015 at his alma mater for his father, Hall of Fame coach Steve Ehret before having a brief stint as head coach at Cardinal of Eldon in 2016 and then leading Central Lee from 2017-2019. Ehret tells KCII Sports he’s ready to hit the ground running. “It is great to come into an established program with winning tradition, a great coaching staff, and boys that have been there. I am excited for the opportunity to coach the game and build on what is already here. I told the boys I am not going to make a bunch of changes. The offense is going to stay the same and a lot of the defensive schemes already in place are very similar to what I run and believe in. I am a new set of eyes coming in and might bring a new wrinkle here or there, but the main foundation is already built.”