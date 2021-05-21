newsbreak-logo
Jefferson County, IA

Jefferson County Authorities Report Phone and In-Person Scam

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new twist on an old scam has been reported recently in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a scam report Tuesday from an individual who received a phone call advising that their family member was in jail and that they needed bond money to be released. The scammer advised that the victim was under a “gag order” so they were not allowed to speak about the bond money, which was a sum of thousands of dollars, so the caller arranged for a “courier” to pick up cash payment from the victim’s residence. A suspect posing as a courier then arrived at the residence to collect payment.

www.kciiradio.com
