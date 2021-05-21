Jefferson County Authorities Report Phone and In-Person Scam

A new twist on an old scam has been reported recently in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a scam report Tuesday from an individual who received a phone call advising that their family member was in jail and that they needed bond money to be released. The scammer advised that the victim was under a “gag order” so they were not allowed to speak about the bond money, which was a sum of thousands of dollars, so the caller arranged for a “courier” to pick up cash payment from the victim’s residence. A suspect posing as a courier then arrived at the residence to collect payment.