iOS 14.7 to bring 'Air Quality' count to the Weather app in more countries

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's iOS 14.7 beta includes support for 'Air Quality' measurements in more countries. iOS 14.7 is now in beta testing with developers and those on the public beta program. Apple's iOS 14.7 beta has been in the hands of testers for a few days now and we're beginning to learn more about what makes the update tick. As multiple people across Reddit are noticing, the stock Weather app now includes 'Air Quality' measurements for more locations than ever before.

www.imore.com
