iOS 14.7 to bring 'Air Quality' count to the Weather app in more countries

Whether you're looking for the latest in tech news or want an immersive storytelling experience, podcasts are a great form of entertainment. In fact, you can probably find a podcast for pretty much any topic you can think of these days, including our own iMore Show. While there are a lot of great third-party podcast app alternatives, you can also just stick with Apple's own Podcasts app too — after all, it's built-in on the best iPhone and iPad.