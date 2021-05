After an exceptionally dry spring, officials in California have announced that at least a third of the state is now experiencing a drought emergency. “With the reality of climate change abundantly clear in California, we’re taking urgent action to address acute water supply shortfalls in northern and central California while also building our water resilience to safeguard communities in the decades ahead,” California governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “We’re working with local officials and other partners to protect public health and safety and the environment, and call on all Californians to help meet this challenge by stepping up...