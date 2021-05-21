Rickie Fowler says golfing with Michael Jordan helped him overcome slump
Rickie Fowler, who received an exemption to play in this week’s PGA Championship, survived blustery conditions Thursday, carding an opening-round 71 (-1) at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. That puts Fowler, the world’s 128th-ranked golfer, in a tie for 16th and just four shots off the lead currently held by Canadian Corey Conners at five-under. After a prolonged slump—he failed to qualify for last month’s Masters, instead watching the tournament from home—Fowler feels he’s finally turned the corner, and for that, he has NBA legend Michael Jordan to thank.www.audacy.com