NBA

Rickie Fowler says golfing with Michael Jordan helped him overcome slump

By Jesse Pantuosco
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Rickie Fowler, who received an exemption to play in this week’s PGA Championship, survived blustery conditions Thursday, carding an opening-round 71 (-1) at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. That puts Fowler, the world’s 128th-ranked golfer, in a tie for 16th and just four shots off the lead currently held by Canadian Corey Conners at five-under. After a prolonged slump—he failed to qualify for last month’s Masters, instead watching the tournament from home—Fowler feels he’s finally turned the corner, and for that, he has NBA legend Michael Jordan to thank.

