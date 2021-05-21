NASA, ESA and JAXA want to figure out COVID-19's environmental effects

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the world works, and large-scale lockdowns, the shift to work-from-home arrangements, as well as the increase in medical waste would have corresponding effects on the environment. Now, NASA, the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are hosting a hackathon to figure out what those environmental effects are, exactly. From June 23rd to the 29th, the space agencies will hold the week-long virtual event, wherein participants will have to use data from the Earth Observation Dashboard.