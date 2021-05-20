Coleman fans 14, Richland blanks Central Cambria in Class 3A quarterfinal

The Richland High School baseball team is accustomed to compiling statistical streaks – and wins – this season.

Rams senior right-handed pitcher Seth Coleman found a rhythm on the mound during Thursday’s District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal playoff game against visiting Central Cambria at Tony Penna Field.

Coleman struck out 10 consecutive Red Devils batters during a stretch from the second to the fifth innings. Overall, he had 14 strikeouts and allowed only an infield single in six innings.

Coleman helped extend Richland’s most important streak – 16 wins in a row – after the third-seeded Rams blanked sixth-seeded Central Cambria 7-0.

“I was really just focusing on hitting the strike zone, and I just gave it my all,” Coleman said. “My curveball was working pretty well. I was hitting my fastball and locating it well the whole game. I just felt good out there.”

Coleman retired 12 of 13 batters he faced through the fifth inning, with the lone baserunner reaching on an infield error in the top of the first inning.

He struck out two batters to open the sixth before Central Cambria’s Zack Taylor reached on an infield single to shortstop.

Coleman got the next batter to ground out, and Jordan Ford tossed an inning of relief, giving up two hits and striking out one.

“It’s not going to take a rocket scientist to figure out what happened there,” Central Cambria coach Joe Klezek said, referring to Coleman’s outing. “He just came out and shoved it. That’s all there is to it. He was on. He was definitely shoving.”

Richland (18-2) will advance to face second-seeded Tyrone, a 5-2 winner over Philipsburg-Osceola. The semifinal round game will be played on the Golden Eagles’ home field on Wednesday.

Central Cambria (11-7) closed a turnaround season.

“It was 2010 or 2011, the last time Central Cambria was in the playoffs, and I’m assuming that was the last time we had a winning record,” Klezek said. “We went 11-7 with this one. We accomplished our goals from the beginning of the year, which was to change things around and start to find a little bit of success. We did that.

“We’re stoked in all honesty.”

The Red Devils retired Richland’s first two batters in the bottom of the first inning. The Rams’ Corbin Kalp walked and Josh Stem was hit by a pitch.

Richland hitters followed with five straight singles by Ford, Ben Wolf, Bode Wise, Carson Kaufman and Josh Fetchko, and a double by Luke Raho.

“We always start fast,” Richland coach Josh Day said after his team sent 11 players to the plate in the big inning. “We’ve done that all season. We usually have a good first or second inning. Even with two outs, I think these guys have a lot of adrenaline, get excited, do a good job and keep passing it down to the next guy.”

The two-out rally led to a 6-0 Rams advantage after one inning.

“That was big,” Coleman said. “That helped my confidence a lot. Going out there with a big lead really made me feel comfortable and let me come into my own on the mound.”

Richland made it 7-0 in the third, as Wise doubled and Fetchko singled before a fielder’s choice plated a run.

The production was enough for Coleman.

“He pitched today. I know that sounds cliche but sometimes he tries to overpower people,” Day said. “Today he hit spots. He mixed in his curveball for strikes.”

“I think he pitched today and did that very well.”

