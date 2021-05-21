newsbreak-logo
Dallas, TX

Dallas Opera presents OperaPops!

 22 hours ago

The Dallas Opera Orchestra, conducted by Emmanuel Villaume, will perform an outdoor OperaPops! concert. Soprano Deanna Breiwick and Grammy®-winning singers mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and baritone Lucas Meachem will join the TDO Orchestra in a program of favorites from both the opera and Broadway stages. TDO's OperaPops! concert features songs and music from My Fair Lady, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Carousel, Candide, and more.

