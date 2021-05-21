Kirk Hopper Fine Art presents Charles Mary Kubricht: "I am a Satellite I’m Out of Control - Queen" opening reception
True to its title, "I am a Satellite I'm Out of Control - Queen," Charles Mary Kubricht's multilayered, multidimensional installation of recent works at Kirk Hopper Fine Art, aims to connect the Earth to the Universe and all of the spaces in between. Entering the gallery is to be immersed in an energy field. The immediacy of her works acts upon our nervous systems, triggering responses that are various, questioning and transcendentally, electrically alive.dallas.culturemap.com