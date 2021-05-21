newsbreak-logo
Visual Art

Kirk Hopper Fine Art presents Charles Mary Kubricht: "I am a Satellite I’m Out of Control - Queen" opening reception

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMany events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. True to its title, “I am a Satellite I’m Out of Control - Queen,” Charles Mary Kubricht’s multilayered, multidimensional installation of recent works at Kirk Hopper Fine Art, aims to connect the Earth to the Universe and all of the spaces in between. Entering the gallery is to be immersed in an energy field. The immediacy of her works acts upon our nervous systems, triggering responses that are various, questioning and transcendentally, electrically alive.

