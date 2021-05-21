newsbreak-logo
Omni Las Colinas presents Life at The Lakehouse

culturemap.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMany events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Life at the Lakehouse will feature live music by Elevation, movies on the lawn, yard games, and access to the newest place to be seen this summer. Admission includes...

dallas.culturemap.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Live Music#Craft Cocktails#Omni Las Colinas#Elevation#Signature Cocktails#Tickets#Feature#Admission#Taste#Lawn#Yard Games
Musicculturemap.com

Austin Classical Guitar presents Flowers of Life

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Inspired by the transformation of winter to spring at the Wildflower Center, composer and performer Gabriel Santiago collaborates with master horticulturalist Andrea DeLong-Amaya to celebrate the intersections of nature and music.
creativeloafing.com

Mothers Day Picnic in Paradise with Live Music

Pick up your Mom's favorite meal and meet her at Paradise Garden for a lovely picnic at one of our many outdoor tables, with live music featuring the Big City String Band serenading the special occasion from noon-2pm, weather permitting. Please reserve your table in advance, by calling 706-808-0800. Admission is $15, $10 seniors, $5 students, 12 and under are free, & dogs are welcome! (You may also bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic on the lawn.) (You may also come without Mom.)
Austin, TX365thingsaustin.com

atxGals Presents Bloom

Join atxGALS for an intimate, socially distanced celebration of Austin’s women artists at The Cathedral. This is a great way to support local art and celebrate the world starting to open up! BLOOM is a diverse art exhibition featuring some of Austin’s top women artists. Hosted at The Cathedral, a gorgeous 1930’s refurbished church on the East side, you’ll be able to experience art in a one-of-a-kind setting.
CollegesPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Las Positas College presenting interactive space odyssey

Las Positas College Theater Arts Department is presenting a live production of "The Training Mission" online this weekend. The experience will take place via digital livestreaming in real time with audience participation. Audience members will work with the actors as astronauts directing their mission in space and discovering new adventures...
Musicprovidencedailydose.com

Live Music — Outside Saturday At Dusk

A night of great outdoor music on tap this Saturday at Dusk: Gnarnia, Gamma Rage, Jackie and the Wizard. I have seen that last one and I liked them a lot — good party music with a unique presentation. The picture here is either Gnarnia or a photo of a band liked by Gnarnia. I’m pretty sure it’s them.
Southwest Harbor, MEmdislander.com

Presentation celebrates the life and art of Dahlov Ipcar

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Island Readers & Writers (IRW) will host a virtual presentation on the children’s books of Dahlov Ipcar with Carl Little, author of “The Art of Dahlov Ipcar,” on Wednesday, May 12, from 4-5 p.m. Little will present “Dahlov Ipcar: Portrait of an Animated Artist,” on the Maine artist’s life...
Cooperstown, NYDaily Star

One-man show to be presented

Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown will present author and Franklin resident Tom Morgan in his four-part, one-man show, “Tales from the Empire,” to the virtual stage via Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16. The show is free and accessible at facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum and on YouTube.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Staycations in Las Colinas

Summer is a few weeks away and some of the best adventures could be in your own backyard! Las Colinas has many hotels to choose from and so much to experience. Here is your guide for summer staycations in Las Colinas. The Texican Court is a great rustic get away....
audacy.com

WPGC Presents For Sisters Only

For the "For Sisters Only" Contest, starting on May 10, 2021 at 12:00am ET and ending on June 6, 2021, at 11:59 pm ET enter by going to https://www.audacy.com/wpgc/contests, clicking on the "For Sisters Only" Contest link, and completely filling out the entry form. On or about June 7, 2021, five (5) prize winners will be selected in a random drawing of all eligible online entries received, subject to verification of eligibility. The five (5) verified prize winners will each receive a private Virtual Link to be part of "For Sisters Only" Event on June 12, 2021. The prize has no real or monetary value. Courtesy of Audacy Operations, Inc. Prize winners will be notified of winning via email on or about June 7, 2021. Prize winners will receive an email with a link and their personal access code to the event. The station is not responsible for the failure of a prize winner to access the event on June 12, 2021, due to technical or other reasons. Otherwise, WPGC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking here.
Princeton, NJtowntopics.com

ACP Presents “Leslie V. Kuenne: A Life in Art”

“A SPOT OF TEA BEFORE THE GARDEN CLUB COMPETITION”: This oil painting by Leslie Vought Kuenne is featured in “Leslie V. Kuenne: A Life in Art,” on view through June 19 at the Arts Council of Princeton. The Arts Council of Princeton now presents a collection of paintings, pen and...
Food & Drinksaudacy.com

Mia visits DOCO AL FRESCO in downtown Sactown! Such a vibe

Couple of weeks ago I stopped by DOCO AL FRESCO for a drink and to chill with my dog Frida. Let me tell you it was a GOOD TIME. The vibe was so chill. I posted up by the Tahoe Blue Vodka Ridge and grabbed a drink and some food. You order everything through you phone and a waitress brings you your order. It's simple and fast. If you have apple pay everything is a click away lol So next time you want to get out the house go here. Check out some pictures and more info below. OHHH and the have LIVE MUSIC.
Festivaldisneyfoodblog.com

8 Things We Always Bring to the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s almost here! In July, the 2021 EPCOT Food and Wine Festival will begin! And we’ll be hitting up all the food booths and checking out all the festival activities and reporting in!
Lifestylevisithoodriver.com

Tours & Guides

Behold the Columbia River Valley’s jaw-dropping beauty up-close when adventuring outdoors. From epic excursions in the snow, to warm-weathered fun in the sun, there’s something for every season, and for groups of any size. Book a guided tour or go it alone, the Gorge’s great outdoors is calling your name!
DrinksMaxim

Southern Comfort Launches 'Americana' Bottle To Benefit Veterans

As if you needed another reason to toast to the good times that are surely ahead this summer, Southern Comfort is giving back as you raise a glass with a new “Americana” Bottle. It’s a patriotic way to show a little pride leading up to and during Memorial Day (we...
RestaurantsVernon Morning Star

Lakeside restaurant opens at Watermark in Osoyoos

Osoyoos residents and visitors now have a new upscale lakeside restaurant to enjoy. 15 Park Bistro opened its doors at Watermark Beach Resort this weekend, replacing the former ‘Restaurant at Watermark’ and introducing a modern concept rooted in local culinary traditions. Designed as a celebration of the Okanagan’s rich bounty,...
Public Healthcoachellavalleyweekly.com

New Coachella Crossroads Venue Enters in the First Major Live Concert Post Covid

With two music festival seasons cancelled, the 14 months of the desert’s Covid Ab-normal seemed even more agonizing for those of us who live and breathe live music. Contention and misinformation plagued us as much as the virus itself, making the absence of the one thing that brings people together more than any other medium, felt deep and wide. With 1,883,688* vaccine doses administered to residents here in Riverside County, and things on the cusp of returning to a small amount of normalcy, the timing seemed right for an outdoor venue to bring the music to us. The 29 Palms Band of Mission Indians stepped up to the plate, and within 8 weeks of signing the contract, knocked it out of the park with mega country artist, Toby Keith, and his charismatic, opening artist, Jimmie Allen.
Lifestylecntraveller.com

Win a foodie two-night stay at Lucknam Park Hotel

A mile-long avenue of lime and beech trees is the prelude to Lucknam Park hotel, a masterfully restored Palladian mansion surrounded by 500 acres of classical gardens and unspoilt Wiltshire countryside. Traditional touches give way to modern comforts, resulting in refined elegance throughout. In the bedrooms, antique four-poster beds are dressed in the finest Egyptian cotton linen, while the thermal pools and cabins of a state-of-the-art spa are housed within an enchanting walled garden.
Drinksporchdrinking.com

2021 Vail Craft Beer Classic Announces Participating Breweries

As the world slowly begins to emerge from the harrowing year we’ve been experiencing, more and more signs of normalcy have begun reappearing. And while simple pleasures like dining out at restaurants, heading to the movies, or attending a beer festival may seem insignificant in the greater scheme of things, these basic indulgences can not only help with mental health but also help to usher us back to life as it once was.
Food & Drinksreporternewspapers.net

Food for Thought: Bringing books and wine to Buckhead

Lucian Books and Wine, a wine bar and bookshop that also serves food, plans to open in mid-May in Buckhead’s new Modera apartment building at 3005 Peachtree Road at the intersection with Pharr Road. Pratt Institute graduate Katie Barringer, formerly of Cover Books in Inman Park, and sommelier Jordan Smelt,...
outdoorchannelplus.com

Fishing Gear: Stanley Adventure Cold For Days Outdoor Cooler 30 QT

Stanley Adventure Cold For Days Outdoor Cooler 30 QT. Description and Application: The Adventure Cold For Days Outdoor Cooler will keep your food and drinks cold for 4 days, even under intense summer conditions. The durable, leak-free design and extra height was designed to accommodate 2-liter, longnecks, fifths and magnums so everything fits comfortably, and stays protected. Plus, it’s tough enough o work as a step stool, seat and tabletop. The 30-quart is available in a sharp green and white.