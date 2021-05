ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland is reporting its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 30, 2020. In addition, the state’s 7-day positivity rate has matched its lowest level on record. “From the very beginning of this crisis, we Marylanders truly have been all in this fight together,” […] The post Maryland Reports Lowest Number of New COVID-19 Cases Since March 2020 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.