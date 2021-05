Former Congressman Doug Ose released the following statement on Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget:. “The new spending plan put forward by Governor Newsom shows two things very clearly. First, Newsom has had a Recall Epiphany as he sees how vulnerable he is, so he has decided to spend billions of dollars on various programs that have not been successful. Second, none of this new spending is sustainable beyond the next election without massive tax increases.