PInstrument #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

The Arduino Uno is famous for its ease of use and compact size, yet its microcontroller, the ATmega328P, is quite small. The 328P contains a mere 32KB of flash storage for programs and 2KB of RAM, which has traditionally made it unsuitable for machine learning applications. However, a team at the Institute of Physics and Technology at Petrozavodsk State University was able to cram an algorithm that can recognize the handwritten digits within the MNIST dataset. Without getting too complicated, the Uno takes in an array of pixels that range in value from 0 to 255, or one byte. The entire 28 by 28 grid is then flattened to a single array of 784 elements that is passed into a reservoir that holds the weights for each pixel. As the model continues to get trained, these weights are gradually adjusted until the output matches the correct digit.