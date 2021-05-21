newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Which are the best Eurovision songs of all time?

By Independent TV
The Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAbba’s ‘Waterloo’ has been voted the best Eurovision song entry of all time, according to a poll. A survey of 2,000 adults found the Swedes’ legendary hit - which also gave the band their first number one in the UK chart – was most popular with 50 per cent of respondents.

www.independent.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Robbie Williams
Person
Adele
Person
Conchita Wurst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Music#Good Music#Rock Music#Waterloo#Swedes#Brotherhood Of Man#Lottoland Co Uk#Eurojackpot#Britons#Onepoll#Bang#Hard Rock Hallelujah#Lena Satellite#Swns#Olsen Brothers#Emmelie De Forest#Eurovision Parties#Song#Entries#Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
News Break
Music
Country
Germany
Related
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Eurovision Song Contest returns despite coronavirus pandemic

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Pounding beats? Check. Uplifting lyrics? Check. Huge, backlit white wings? Check. After last year’s Eurovision Song Contest was canceled amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is roaring back to life this year with coronavirus bubbles added to its heady mix of music and melodrama. National delegations traveling...
Worldwcn247.com

Eurovision Song Contest starts with first semifinal

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — A Lithuanian pop-rock band is set to get the Eurovision Song Contest party started with the fittingly titled song “Discoteque” and its opening lines: “Ok, I feel the rhythm. Something’s going on here.” After missing a year due to the global pandemic, the immensely popular contest opens Tuesday with the first semifinal featuring 16 acts vying for 10 places up for grabs in Saturday’s grand final. The competition featuring 39 national songs from nations across Europe as well as Australia and Israel is one of the largest events staged in Europe since the global pandemic began. It comes as the continent begins to tentatively ease coronavirus lockdown measures. A crowd of 3,500 will be allowed into the arena to watch the performances live.
MusicPosted by
TechRadar

How to watch Eurovision 2021: date, time, free live stream details for Eurovision Song Contest

The Eurovision Song Contest is a dazzling blizzard of performances so weird, wonderful and sometimes downright terrible that you can't help but be anything other than hooked. Follow our guide below as we explain everything you need to know about the 2021 Eurovison Song Contest - from how to watch an online live stream, this year's Eurovision date, time, venue and favourites.
MusicPosted by
I-Rock 93.5

The Greatest Slipknot Song Of All Time [Poll]

All week (May 10-14) I-Rock 93.5 is hooking you up with tickets to Corey Taylor at the Rust Belt on Saturday, June 12. Listen each day from 10-3pm to win, and be sure you like our Facebook page and have the alerts on the I-Rock 93.5 app turned on cause I'll let you know when to listen to win. You can also register to win tickets here.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

American Song Contest: Eurovision launches US version with all 50 states competing

The Eurovision Song Contest is coming to America.The competition has announced its US version, dubbed the American Song Contest, will take place for the first time in 2022.All 50 states, as well as five US territories and Washington, DC, will compete for the title of Best Original Song.“An incredible solo artist, duo, DJ or a band will represent each location performing an original song, celebrating the different styles and genres across America,” the announcement reads in part.NBC has acquired the rights to the programme in the US.The contest will take place live and in three stages: the qualifying rounds,...
Musicsparklyprettybriiiight.com

#Eurovision 2021 cultural festival: 5 Dutch music artists – Pink Oculus, De Staat, Fatima Yamaha, My Baby, BEA1991

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is delivering a ton of great and quirky music in the Netherlands’ city of Rotterdam but what about music made in the country itself?. Some of it will be featured during the semi-finals and grand final, a nod to the Eurovision tradition of showcasing the host country’s musical creativity, but not all of course and so it seems fitting to profile five very cool artists, each of whom makes wholly unique music and who help you to appreciate just how richly and culturally diverse the Netherlands is and why it’s creative output is very much worth discovering.
MusicVulture

Thank the Elves: Actual Eurovision Song Contest to Stream in U.S. for First Time

Yeah, okay … but play “Jaja Ding Dong!” For the first time ever, the annual batshit-crazy event known as the Eurovision Song Contest will be available to stream in America (legally, that is), with Peacock getting the rights to both the 2021 and 2022 competitions. The streaming service announced today that all three nights of this year’s contest (the first semifinals on May 18, the second semifinals on May 20, and the finals on May 22) will be live and on-demand for later viewing. Eurovision, for those who have been devoid of joy in their lives, finds several European nations trying to out-pizzazz each other with original songs and elaborate performances; it’s not to be confused with Eurovision, a Netflix film that was very funny and got snubbed for a Best Original Song Oscar. Last year’s Eurovision was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means we should mentally prepare ourselves for the greatest camp spectacle on earth.
Worldracingpost.com

Eurovision Song Contest: Our song-by-song guide to Saturday's final

2 Albania 500-1 Act: Anxhela Peristeri. Verdict: Classic 1990’s belt-it-out Adriatic ballad. Will likely do very well with juries but poor draw rules out top-ten finish. *. Verdict: Don’t worry, you are not the first to observe the irony of the song title. One of the weaker songs in the female uptempo pop genre. *
MusicNewbury Today

Watch the music video for the UK's Eurovision entry - filmed at Greenham Common

The Eurovision Song Contest final kicks off tomorrow (Saturday) - and the UK's entry, 'Embers', has a West Berkshire connection, with parts of its music video having been filmed at Greenham Common. The video, which features singer-songwriter James Newman performing the song at the former airbase, dropped two months ago.
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

James Newman to fly the flag for UK in Eurovision final

Eurovision entrant James Newman will be hoping to improve the UK’s standing at the contest when he takes to the stage during the grand final tonight. The 35-year-old singer-songwriter is one of 26 acts vying for the top prize during the climax of the week-long contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

James Newman: Who is the UK entry for this year’s Eurovision?

The United Kingdom’s next Eurovision Song Contest representative has been revealed.James Newman has been given a second chance to perform at the event after being reselected by officials.The singer-songwriter was set to appear at the contest in 2020 ahead of its cancellation due to the pandemic.He will perform a new song that he wrote during lockdown. The rules state that the songs contestants were set to perform last year will no longer be eligible.The anthemic track the Brit Award-winner was hoping to score with in 2020 was “My Last Breath”. His new song is yet to be released.READ MORE:...
Musicinews.co.uk

What’s on TV this weekend: Graham Norton employs his usual sarcastic wit at the Eurovision Song Contest

Pick of the day: Great British Menu: Banquet Special. The months of competition among regional chefs comes to its culinary conclusion – that open-air banquet at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire. The socially distanced feast is of course celebrating scientific innovations and marking 30 years since Sir Timothy Berners-Lee made the internet freely available to all, and the Lovell Telescope can be seen from the open-side marquee. Judges Matthew Fort, Oliver Peyton and Rachel Khoo will be tucking in their napkins of course, while guests – including Professor Sarah Gilbert from Oxford’s Covid vaccination programme – vote for the overall winning chef.
MusicTime Out Global

Is America ready for its own Eurovision Song Contest?

Last year, quarantine-fatigued US audiences fell in love with the Will Ferrell/Rachel McAdams musical comedy Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga, a surprisingly heartfelt tribute to Europe’s longstanding Eurovision Song Contest. The success of the film has proven surprisingly long-lived, with the film’s climactic "Húsavík" song netting an Oscar nomination and cries of "play 'Jaga Ding Dong'" achieving the kind of cultural ubiquity unseen since the first frat guy uttered "my wiiiiife" after seeing Borat.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision Song Contest: Every winner ranked from worst to best

The Eurovision Song Contest is a cultural extravaganza, designed to draw the people of Europe together through light entertainment and healthy competition. But ultimately, it’s all about the songs.Since the first competition in 1956 there have been 67 winners (due to an infamous four-way tie in 1969). Those contestants have ranged from the good (Conchita) to the bad (most of the early 2000s), to the downright ugly (Lordi), but it’s worth exploring the list for some of the gems hidden among the decades.Eurovision can also be viewed as a kind of cultural history of our evolving – and sometimes...