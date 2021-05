David Beckham has been confirmed as the latest former player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.A long-time servant of Manchester United before moving overseas, Beckham won an incredible six Premier League titles from his nine seasons as a senior player at the club.Playing mostly from the right wing, the No. 7 was a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s renowned midfield with his work rate, set-piece delivery and world-class crossing ability. His 18 goals scored from direct free-kicks remains a top-flight record in England.“It’s an honour to be inducted into the inaugural Premier League Hall of...