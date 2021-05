Frankie Dettori, on Mother Earth, rode his 20th British Classic winner in the 1,000 Guineas and then celebrated as if it were the first. He whooped and hollered all the way to the winner’s enclosure on Aidan O’Brien’s filly, and was still yelling: “Come on, me!” as he disappeared back into the changing room. Dettori has ridden more than 250 Group One winners over three decades, but the Classics still matter most of all.