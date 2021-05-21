newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry’s full statement on BBC’s Martin Bashir and Princess Diana interview

By Chiara Giordano
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOuRw_0a6m8mHd00

The Duke of Sussex has said a “culture of exploitation and unethical practices” ultimately took his mother’s life after an inquiry found the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” used to secure her 1995 Panorama interview.

It comes after a Lord Dyson inquiry concluded journalist Martin Bashir was in “serious breach” of the broadcaster’s producer guidelines when he faked bank statements and showed them to Diana’s brother Earl Spencer to gain access to the Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry said he was “deeply concerned” that such practices were “still widespread today”.

In his full statement about Diana’s interview, the duke said: “Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest.

“The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.

“To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it.

“That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these - and even worse - are still widespread today. Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication.

“Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life.

“Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haup9_0a6m8mHd00

The BBC has written to the royal family to apologise for the circumstances surrounding the interview, in which Diana said: "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded", a reference to Camilla Parker Bowles - who Charles later married.

The findings of the 127-page report have prompted developments, with Scotland Yard, which previously said it would not launch a criminal investigation into Bashir's actions, now saying it will “assess” the document to “to ensure there is no significant new evidence”.

Justice secretary Robert Buckland said ministers would be looking into whether there were BBC governance issues outside of the remit of Lord Dyson's reports that needed reviewing.

Away from the Panorama scandal, Harry has admitted in his new documentary series with Oprah Winfrey, the trauma of his mother's death led him to use alcohol and drugs to "mask" his emotions and to "feel less like I was feeling".

Diana and her lover Dodi Fayed died when their car crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris on 31 August 1997 as they were being pursued by the paparazzi.

At the time of her death the princess had been divorced for a year after the final stages of her marriage break-up had become public.

Additional reporting by PA

The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Dodi Fayed
Person
Robert Buckland
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Princess Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Interview#Panorama#Scotland Yard#Justice#Duke Of Sussex#Journalist Martin Bashir#Lord Dyson#Bbc Governance Issues#Producer#Paris#Ministers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Pictured: Martin Bashir's new £1.7m home and £66,000 Mercedes - but the shadow of his Panorama interview with Princess Diana still hangs over the BBC journalist amid allegations he lied to land career-defining scoop

He has a new £1.7 million six-bedroom home and a £66,000 Mercedes-Benz, but Martin Bashir looks decidedly glum. Perhaps the imminent broadcast of a Panorama investigation examining the tactics used by the BBC journalist to obtain his bombshell interview with Princess Diana in 1995 is getting him down. Or maybe...
WorldThe Sun US

Meghan Markle latest – Kate Middleton ‘feared for Harry over Duchess’ bizarre relationship with dad Thomas and siblings’

KATE Middleton was worried for Prince Harry when she learned about Meghan Markle's bizarre relationship with her family, it has been claimed. Kate Middleton, 39, is understood to have expressed concerns to Harry after he brought Meghan to stay with them at their Norfolk home Amner Hall for Christmas in 2017 shortly after they announced their engagement.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Can Prince Harry and Prince William Get Along for the Sake of the Princess Diana Tribute?

When Prince Harry and Prince William had a casual conversation at Prince Philip’s funeral last month, it was the first time the brothers had seen each other in more than a year. Though they reportedly exchanged texts after Meghan Markle and Harry sat down for a conversation with Oprah in March, a family friend told Vanity Fair that the brothers didn’t use the opportunity to heal their years-long rift. Their next opportunity to have a conversation will come in July, when Harry will travel to England for a Kensington Palace ceremony in honor of Princess Diana. Though Harry and William are both planning to attend the ceremony, the Sun has reported that they will not be giving a joint address.
EntertainmentBBC

Martin Bashir: BBC religion editor leaves the corporation

Martin Bashir has stepped down from his role as the BBC's religion editor, the corporation has confirmed. Bashir, 58, has reported on religious affairs for the BBC since 2016, and previously worked for programmes including Panorama. The corporation said he was leaving due to ongoing health issues. His departure comes...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Meghan Markle ‘may have been wrong’ in interpretation of protocol around Archie’s title, biographer claims

Meghan Markle’s biographer has suggested that the Duchess of Sussex may have been “wrong” about whether her son Archie would receive a title under royal protocol, according to reports.The Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about the reason her and Prince Harry’s son is not a prince during the couple’s two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS in March.During the interview, Meghan, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, said that there were conversations among the royal family about whether the child would receive a title, telling Winfrey: “They were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Martin Bashir quits BBC

Veteran journalist Martin Bashir has quit his role as BBC's religion editor and left the corporation. Martin Bashir has quit the BBC. The 58-year-old journalist and news anchor has decided to step down from the broadcaster due to ongoing health issues. Martin was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year and also...
EntertainmentPosted by
WRAL News

BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report

LONDON — The BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information around the world, is facing questions about its integrity at home after a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing oversight...
CelebritiesThe Independent

Prince Harry reveals the three times he felt 'completely helpless' in his life

Prince Harry has shared three “major” instances where he said he felt “completely helpless”, as the Duke of Sussex continues to reflect on life away from royal duties. The comments were made during his appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, in which he compared his time as a royal to “living in a zoo” and said he had considered quitting royal life on several occasions while in his 20s. The Duke said the three experiences were when he was “chased by paparrazi” with his late mother, Princess Diana; in an Apache helicopter in Afghanistan, and with his wife, Meghan.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Prince William trolled for saying Diana interview led to divorce, not Camilla

Prince William was trolled for blaming the BBC for Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ divorce without acknowledging his father’s years-long affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. William, 38, told reporters on Tuesday that the British network’s 1995 “Panorama” special, which an investigation concluded Diana was deceived into participating in, should never...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Commentary: Princess Diana scandal is a genuine crisis for the BBC

It was the most explosive television interview in the history of the British monarchy and the BBC. In 1995 Princess Diana revealed to millions of viewers around the world that there were “three people” in her marriage to Prince Charles — the third party being the heir to the throne’s mistress, and now wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. Diana’s divorce, departure from the Royal Family and untimely death followed.