Coliseum of Comics rolls up local stores, plans expansion
The company announced it's adding a new store at 9344 Atlantic Blvd. The move will double the size of its Borderlands location and will open on June 19.www.bizjournals.com
The company announced it's adding a new store at 9344 Atlantic Blvd. The move will double the size of its Borderlands location and will open on June 19.www.bizjournals.com
The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville