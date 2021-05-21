newsbreak-logo
Retail

Coliseum of Comics rolls up local stores, plans expansion

By Logan Moore
Jacksonville Business Journal
 23 hours ago
The company announced it's adding a new store at 9344 Atlantic Blvd. The move will double the size of its Borderlands location and will open on June 19.

Jacksonville, FL
The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

