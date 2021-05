Ever since the first washing powder was launched nearly 100 years ago, companies have been adapting and finessing their formulas to make sure they not only clean our clothes but keep our whites bright and garments stain free.Today laundry detergents come in different forms – from capsules to liquids – but you can’t beat a classic washing powder. Whether you are brand loyal or opt for the best offers every week, it’s always wise to do your research and understand if your washing powder of choice is value for money or if others can serve your washing needs better.If you...