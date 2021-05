The setup for the Heritage Conference championship on Monday night is still to be determined. Three teams are in contention – United, Saltsburg, and Marion Center – and all three have multiple games to play this weekend. United will open the action with a 10 AM game today against Penns Manor, then travel to West Shamokin this afternoon at 4. Then the Lions will play at Blairsville tomorrow in the first game of a Bobcats’ doubleheader. Blairsville will face Marion Center in the second game.