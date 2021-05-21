newsbreak-logo
No. 8 Texas A&M Tennis Men’s Season Ends in NCAA Quarterfinals

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell 4-1 to top-seeded Florida in the NCAA Quarterfinals Thursday evening at the USTA National Campus. The Aggies captured the doubles point to open the match in dramatic fashion to take a 1-0 lead over the Gators. Florida’s Brian Berdusco and Will Grant were the first tandem off the court, winning 6-2 over A&M’s No. 86 Hady Habib and Noah Schachter on court three. No. 65 Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins evened the doubles match with a 6-3 triumph on court two over UF’s Sam Riffice and Ben Shelton. With the entire facility’s attention on the top court, No. 8 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson were up to the task reeling off the final three point in the tiebreaker to win 7-6(6) over Johannes Ingildsen and Duarte Vale.

