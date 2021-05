BLOOMFIELD HILLS – The Stoney Creek Cougars defeated the host Bloomfield Hills Black Hawks 3-0 and clinched at least a share of the OAA Red title Thursday night. “They played hard tonight, and I felt like they earned it,” Cougars head coach Bryan Mittelstadt said. “It’s a tough league. Some really quality opponents are in our league, and to come out every night, especially with a lot of things that are going on with what they are dealing with and things, I thought it was a great effort.”