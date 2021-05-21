newsbreak-logo
Roundup: Israel, Hamas Agree to Ceasefire; Kendall Jenner's Tequila Brand Backlash; Wizards Make the Playoffs

By Ryan Phillips
Cover picture for the articleIsrael and Hamas agree to ceasefire in conflict ... Senate could vote on Jan. 6 commission next week ... Biden Administration proposes 15% global minimum tax ... Stock futures flat following rebound ... Joe Biden signs bill addressing hate crimes against Asian-Americans ... Treasury Department to target tax cheats by beefing up IRS enforcement ... A 9/11-themed bar in Fort Worth is something ... Body cam footage released in Ronald Greene case ... Google is opening first physical retail store in NYC ... Kendall Jenner's tequila company is getting flak ... Kate Hudson joins loaded "Knives Out" sequel cast ... Lindsey Vonn is dating Diego Osorio ... Will summer blockbusters lure audiences to theaters? ... Lakers-Warriors play-in game draws huge ratings ... Donovan Mitchell could be ready for Game 1 ... Seven charged with homicide in Diego Maradona's death ... Mecole Hardman might be the NFL's fastest man ... Russell Westbrook and the Wizards are in the playoffs ... The leaderboard from the PGA Championship ...

