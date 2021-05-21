Roundup: Israel, Hamas Agree to Ceasefire; Kendall Jenner's Tequila Brand Backlash; Wizards Make the Playoffs

A few months ago LV seriously upped its coolness quotient by unveiling a 360° interactive experience at the Madison Square Garden for its brand-new collection with the National Basketball Association (NBA). The French marquee continues to maintain its awesomeness thanks to Virgil Abloh, the men’s artistic director at LV, who has joined hands with designer Don Crawley for the second drop of the NBA x Louis Vuitton collection. Revisiting the ’90s basketball mania is easy as Virgil Abloh dives the classic LV monogram directly onto casual wear alongside colorful text motifs. Leather jackets look cooler with the presence of vibrant patches in the shape of basketballs and nets, contrasting a varsity jumper complete with black-and-white detailing throughout. Elsewhere, the Keepall bag features the NBA’s red-and-blue logo at the front, while the iteration arrives with netting on the sides. Things are kept stylish by including 90s-inspired chain necklaces, notably magnified to extra-large dimensions, as well as an LV x NBA championship-style ring.