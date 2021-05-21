Five Ocean in Long Beach and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Mid 70s, sunshine, low humidity. Whether you’ve shed your mask or not, we all can agree that this is the weather we deserve, a sweet stretch of days when the past seems like a bad dream and we can stop and smell the roses (literally, as they’ve just begun to bloom). And then grab a rum punch, maybe? Or some lobster tacos? The last weekend before Memorial Day is like the canapé of summer, the pause before crowds materialize, so head to the shore to bottle these pre-June vibes.